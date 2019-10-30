Social Media Freaks out After Kevin Hart Trends Alongside ‘Rest in Peace’

Fans had a moment of panic during which they thought Kevin Hart had died after his name trended on Twitter alongside “rest in peace.” The terms trended on Twitter Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, with many fans taking to the social media platform to express their shock and eventual realization that they were in no way related.

When i saw Kevin hart and rest in peace trending together pic.twitter.com/zWWpAsZFlz — ola. the ondo foreigner🚬 (@ola_exitoso) October 30, 2019

Several more admitted that they had woken to a similar scare when they saw the two terms trending, assuming that they meant Hart had succumb to the injuries he sustained in a September car crash.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This trend thing is crazy fa I almost lost my s— when I saw Rest in Peace next to Kevin Hart,” one person wrote. “My hands were literally shaking. Don’t scare me like that please.”

“When I saw Kevin Hart and rest in peace trending together, my heart was all over the place,” a second tweeted. “Thank God Kevin Hart is good.”

I almost lost it when I saw Kevin Hart and rest in peace trending…

I was already crying 😭😭 Thank goodness my G.O.A.T is alright 😩🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/u7Wt0PCbuq — Bulletproof boyfriend 🤤🔫 (@oba_of_uyo) October 30, 2019

“Glad Kevin Hart is back and better…its pure love from this side. Was scared when I first saw Kevin Hart and rest in peace trending at the same time,” another person added. “I finally opened and found out that Kevin Hart is doing fine and well after the accident.”

“How can [Kevin Hart] and [rest in peace] Be trending together… that scared the s— outta me,” one person commented.

Twitter please never do this again…my heart almost fell out. Kevin hart and Rest in peace [broken heart emoji]…Bad combo,I beg you. pic.twitter.com/tPezdUvCxO — MY DÅDDY’S SØN 👑 (@_donbabs_) October 30, 2019

Thankfully, Hart is doing just fine amid his ongoing recovery. His name only began to trend after he took to Instagram Tuesday night to break his silence with an emotional video documenting his road to recovery.

“Basically what you realize is that you’re not in control,” Hart said in a nearly two-minute-long video. “No matter how much you think you’re in control, you’re not in control. And at the end of the day, it can all be over, man.”

Hart added that “after my accident, I see things differently. I see life from a whole new perspective, and my appreciation for life is through the roof.”

He also thanked his fans for standing by him and for their “love and support.”

Fans, however, did have a death to mourn, as legendary actor-comedian John Witherspoon passed away Tuesday at the age of 77. Witherspoon, born John Weatherspoon, was best known for his role of Ice Cube’s grumpy father in the 1995 hit Friday, a role he was expected to reprise in the final installment of the franchise, titled Last Friday.