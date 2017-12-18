Mario Batali Apology Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations Confuses Social Media

After celebrity chef Mario Batali was fired from ABC for allegations of sexual misconduct, he issued an apology via his email newsletter that left social media confused.

While it started off normal enough, many grew confused over his addition of a recipe for cinnamon rolls with his apology.

“As many of you know, this week there has been some news coverage about some of my past behavior,” read the email. “I have made many mistakes and I am so very sorry that I have disappointed my friends, my family, my fans and my team.”

But as he continued and thanked his fans for their support, he ended his message off quite questionably.

“I will work every day to regain your respect and trust,” he wrote, adding a post-script that read, “In case you’re searching for a holiday-inspired breakfast, these Pizza Dough Cinnamon Rolls are a fan favorite.”

Mario Batali: “I’m sorry for all the sexual harassment, but my pizza dough cinnamon rolls are fucking badass.” This may even top Warren Sapp selling lipstick vibrators after his sexual harassment allegations. Just next level spin zone here. pic.twitter.com/d9TejBRm6J — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 16, 2017

MARIO BATALI: How do we address the sexual harassment?

PR TEAM: With a heartfelt apology.

MB: A cinnamon roll recipe should do the trick.

PR: That’s a horrible idea.

MB: Yeah, let’s go with that.

PR: You need to apologize.

MB: OK. Quick apology and then rolls.

PR: We’re doomed. pic.twitter.com/dy7aIHUyDV — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) December 16, 2017

did Mario Batali really just attach a cinnamon roll recipe at the end of his sexual harassment “apology” ???? 2017 is so fucked up — yecart (@_TREEZUS) December 16, 2017

Cinnamon rolls to Mario Batali: Take our name out of your mouth. — sunsetinyello (@sunsentinello) December 16, 2017

Holy shit I can’t believe this is real. But it is most certainly real. Mario Batali sent out an email blast today acknowledging his sexual misconduct and INCLUDED A RECIPE FOR PIZZA DOUGH CINNAMON ROLLS pic.twitter.com/DjC9nE2sVq — Dashiell Driscoll (@dashiell) December 16, 2017

Me: Wow, that apology by Mario Batali with the Pizza Dough Cinnamon Rolls recipe is SO inappropriate.

Also me: *checks to see if I have all the ingredients to make those bomb ass Pizza Dough Cinnamon Rolls. — Desi (@DesiJed) December 16, 2017

On Thursday, Batali was fired from the ABC series, The Chew following a review of sexual misconduct allegations against the host.

“Upon completing its review into the allegations made against Mario Batali, ABC has terminated its relationship with him and he will no longer appear on The Chew,” a network spokesperson said in a statement on Friday, Variety reports.

“While we remain unaware of any type of inappropriate behavior involving him and anyone affiliated with our show, ABC takes matters like this very seriously as we are committed to a safe work environment and his past behavior violates our standards of conduct,” the spokesperson added.

The network has taken swift action to remove the celebrity chef’s presence from The Chew‘s social media pages and ABC’s press site; his photos and information have all been deleted.

Batali stepped away The Chew and from his business earlier this week after four women accused him of groping them in an article published by the Eater New York.

