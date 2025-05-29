Soap Star Found Dead on Sofa in Front of TV: Paul Danan Reportedly Suffered Overdose

Paul Danan, the British actor known for his role in soap opera Hollyoaks and as a contestant on Love Island and Big Brother, has died. He was 46.

He died on January 15, but his cause of death was just revealed yesterday. A report from the BBC said the actor died from overdosing on a combination of several drugs, including heroin and cocaine.

In the report, it is revealed that the 46-year-old actor was found unresponsive at his Bristol home while sitting on the sofa in front of his TV. He was pronounced dead at 5:20 PM that day.

A postmortem examination revealed his blood contained heroin, cocaine, benzodiazepines, codeine, methadone, pregabalin and zopiclone. The local coroner declared his death a “misadventure” and said there was no evidence showing the actor was intentionally trying to take his own life.

Danan was well-known for playing Sol Patrick in the Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks from 1997 to 2001. He then appeared on several reality shows from 2000 to now; his last appearance was as a contestant on Season 7 of Celebrity Coach Trip.

The actor’s agency, Independent Creative Management, released a statement following his death.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the tragic news of the passing of Paul Danan at just 46 years old,” the agency wrote. “Paul was a beacon of light to so many. His untimely departure will leave irreplaceable voids in the lives of all who knew him.”