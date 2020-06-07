Snoop Dogg Vows to Vote Against Donald Trump, and Fans are Glad He's Speaking Out
Snoop Dogg recently revealed he never voted before, as he was led to believe that he could not do so due to his criminal record. However, the rapper will officially vote in the general election in November this year, and he won't be voting for President Donald Trump. In response to this recent announcement, many of Snoop Dogg's fans took to Twitter to express that they were glad to see that he will finally be able to exercise his right to vote this year.
The "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper appeared on the Real 92.3 radio show Big Boy's Neighborhood on Thursday to discuss current events and, specifically, Trump. At one point during the interview, Snoop Dogg said, "I ain't never voted a day in my life, but this year I think I'm going to get out and vote because I can't stand to see this punk in office one more year." The rapper initially thought that he was not allowed to vote because of his criminal record. He then pointed out that this is even more evidence of the systemic racism that many are protesting against today. He continued, "For many years, they had me brainwashed thinking that you couldn't vote because you had a criminal record. I didn't know that. My record's been expunged, so now I can vote."
Snoop Dogg can indeed vote in the upcoming presidential election, and, based on what he had to say, he won't be casting his vote for Trump. Between his admission regarding his voting record to his bold statements about the president, Twitter users had plenty to say about Snoop Dogg's recent comments.
Everyone Should Vote
If this doesn’t tell you how important it is to vote... EVERYONE needs to vote this time - and for a better person.— H. (@Honor_Sandi) June 6, 2020
Proud
@SnoopDogg be sure to hold a voter registration online rally!!!— Jeannette 🐰 (@texasjene76) June 6, 2020
Proud to hear this!
Doing It Right
Honeslty, Snoop over here doin it right— Brianna (@breezyb_aguirre) June 6, 2020
Better Late Than Never
For the first time? Come on #SnoopDogg , that’s a damn shame. But I’m glad you’re exercising your right to 🗳 now.— Alicia Salazar (@Albeehonest) June 7, 2020
A Supportive Gif
June 4, 2020
Voting Matters
Oh your vote matters @SnoopDogg— Smiley Sue (@smiles4ufaces68) June 4, 2020
Great To Hear It
That's great to hear— Kathy Lague (@KathyLague9) June 6, 2020
Hope everyone votes to get Trump out of office
Good On Him
Definitely picked the right time to do so.GOOD FOR HIM!— Linda lag (@Lindalag1) June 7, 2020