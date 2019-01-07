Snoop Dogg Rails Against Donald Trump in Heated Government Shutdown Message

Snoop Dogg took to Instagram with a fiery message for President Donald Trump on Saturday, addressing the federal workers going without pay during the partial government shut down.

President Trump is still refusing to consider any federal budget that does not include $5 billion for his proposed border wall project. As a result, large portions of the federal government are still shut down, with some workers even expected to show up without pay. This presented a very clear-cut decision for rapper and celebrity personality Snoop Dogg, who pleaded with voters not to re-elect President Trump.

“I just want to say this real quick now, on the political s—,” he began, pacing around a blank room and speaking directly to his front-facing camera. “All you people from the federal government that [are] not getting paid right now? Ain’t no f—ing way in the world y’all can vote for Donald Trump when he come back up again.”

“If y’all do vote for him, y’all some stupid motherf—ers,” Snoop went on. “I’m saying that to y’all early.”

While he condemned anyone who would still vote for President Trump and laced his monologue with exlicit language, Snoop Dogg showed that he actually felt very bad for the federal workers, some of whom have not been paid since mid-December. It was out of concern for them that he spoke, saying that they were being “treated f—ing unfairly right now.”

“Not being paid — that’s so terrible, and this punk motherf—er don’t care,” he continued. “So I’m saying that to say this: When the s— get back on, and y’all get y’all jobs back and it’s time to vote? Don’t vote for that n—, please don’t.”

To Snoop, the president was showing a dangerous indifference to the American people and federal employees — regardless of his intention behind the ongoing shut-down.

“He just don’t give a f—,” he said bluntly. “Y’all honest, blue collar, hardworking people, and suffering. So if he don’t care about y’all, he really don’t give a f— about us. So f— him too.”

“F— everybody down with Donald Trump — I said it, yeah, Snoop Dogg, n—,” he went on. “F— him. He gonna shut the government down, n—, youse a piece of s—. F— you.”

The Trump administration and the newly inaugurated Democratic lawmakers are all feeling the pressure to get the federal government re-opened. However, the president will not compromise on his wall. On Thursday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced that the president will visit the Southern border in the hopes of showing Americans the importance of his wall.

Meanwhile, the New York Times reports that the Trump administration is trying to set up a televised presidential address on Tuesday night. Sources say that the White House has reached out about acquiring some prime time programming where the president could speak directly to the people about the shut down.