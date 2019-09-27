Snoop Dogg’s Son Corde Broadus Shares Heartbreaking Video of Son Kai’s Final Moments

Snoop Dogg’s son Corde Broadus shared a heartbreaking video showing his son Kai’s last moments on Instagram. Kai Love died on Sept. 25, just 10 days after he was born on Sept. 15. In the Instagram clip, Kai is seen cradled in a towel while his sister Eleven looks on. Broadus included a touching tribute to his late son.

“My Son Kai brought so much love and positivity into this world. His energy will live on and these 10 days of love will always be special to us. Let’s all cherish life and those we love while we are here. Thank you,” Broadus, 25, wrote in the caption.

Alongside the video, Broadus included a placard with Wednesday’s date, Kai’s name and “Love + Light” listed under “Plan for the Day.”

The post already has thousands of comments from Braudus’ followers, offering their prayers and condolences.

“Sorry for your lost his spirit will on energy can’t die it’s transformed. Prayers to you and Soraya,” one person wrote.

“Wow life is fragile. I was gonna say im sending my Love & Light to you before i swiped to that photo. Keep that motto alive,” another added.

“My most sincere and deepest condolences to you and your family,” another follower wrote. “Sending positive, loving, and healing energy to you all. May his light shine a bit brighter on you all to guild you through this time.”

According to TMZ, Kai never left the hospital, and died in the neonatal intensive care unit. The family did not release details on the baby’s cause of death.

Snoop’s wife, Shante Taylor Broadus, memorialized Kai on Instagram by sharing a video of herself singing the Dells song “The Love We Had Stays On My Mind.”

“Love you momma,” Cordell Broadus, Snoop Dogg and Shante’s second son, wrote in response to Shante’s video.

Snoop also appeared to reference his grandson’s death in an Instagram post. He shared a video of a text conversation reading, “If you’re facing something you don’t understand: Choose to trust God. Remember all He has done for you. His ways are higher than ours. He is always good.”

“Much love Snoop my condolences to you and your family,” one fan wrote.

“Prayers up for you and the fam,” another added.

“Sorry for your loss snoop,” another fan wrote.

Kai was Snoop’s fifth grandchild. Snoop and Shante are also parents to daughter Cori Broadus.

