Snoop Dogg’s Latest Instagram Post Brings Fans to Tears Following Death of 10-Day-Old Grandson

Snoop Dogg’s latest Instagram post appears to be in reference to the tragic death of his 10-day-old grandson, and it is bringing fans of the rapper to tears. In the post, Snoop shared a clip that featured a graphic of someone texting encouraging words to another person. “If you’re facing something you don’t understand: Choose to trust God. Remember all He has done for you. His ways are higher than ours. He is always good,” the texts read.

Many of Snoop’s fans have since taken to the post to express their sorrow and sympathy, with one writing, “Very very sorry to hear the dad news. Prayers and thought and blessings to your family.”

“My condolences go out to you and your fam snoop couldn’t imagine the pain you feeling right now,” another user commented.

“I am so sorry for your loss. I cant say I understand bc i dont but i will be praying for peace for you and your family,” someone else wrote.

“My thoughts and prayers are with you and your beautiful family during this difficult days ahead. Stay strong,” one other fan offered.

“Sending condolences to you and your family may god bless you all and give all of you the strength you need,” a fifth user added.

“I didn’t understand why you posted this. I just found out. I am so very sorry for you & your family’s loss,” one last follower stated.

Snoop’s very close friend Martha Stewart also commented on the post, opting to express her feelings by using a number of crying face emojis.

The infant was the son of Snoop’s son Corde Broadus, who also has two other children. His name was Kai Love, and he spent most of his short time on Earth in the neonatal intensive care unit, likely due to an unannounced illness.

Broadus announced the death of his young son by sharing a video of his 1-year-old daughter Elleven Love kissing her newborn brother in the hospital, and captioning it, “Kai Love 9/15/19 – 9/25/19 ///// My Son Kai brought so much love and positivity into this world.”

“His energy will live on and these 10 days of love will always be special to us,” he went on to say. “Let’s all cherish life and those we love while we are here. Thank you.”

