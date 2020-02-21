Snoop Dogg Set for First Interview With Jada Pinkett Following Gayle King and Kobe Bryant Controversy

It’s been announced that Snoop Dogg will sit down with Jada Pinkett Smith on the Red Table Talk show for his first interview since the controversy between himself and Gayle King over Kobe Bryant‘s legacy. King came under fire for questioning WNBA star Lisa Leslie about Bryant’s past sexual assault allegations in an interview, following the basketball icon’s death.

Snoop was one of the most outspoken critics of King’s line of questioning, threatening the daytime news anchor in a series of video. He eventually apologized for his comments, and it has been presumed that things between the two of them are civil.

In a post on Instagram, Smith announced the news of Snoop’s appearance, writing: “Snoop Dogg is coming to [Red Table Talk] Wednesday, February 26th to have an in-depth and insightful conversation about The Culture of Disrespect Between Black Men and Black Women. Join us.”

Many have since chimed in on Smith’s post.

“Where are the men…. why do we keep just having a bunch of women questioning a man…. it seems one sided…” one fan wrote. “The Gayle thing had nothing to do with the disrespect of one race it was in reference to her disrespect to… now if this goes left an goes into bashing Snoop I will not watch another sho.””

“Goooood. Because he’s absolutely a disrespectful individual. Im so over accepting these types of behaviors within the black community. I wanna hear his excuses.” commented another follower.

“How is there a culture of disrespect? Like isn’t that just a human thing and not JUST A BLACK PERSON thing? Am I missing something?” inquired someone else. “Like is the disrespect from a Mexican or an Asian differ from that of a black persons? I don’t get it! Someone elaborate.”

“Was waiting for this I found so many blackwomen and men co sign with him he was very disrespectful. Here you are the same Blackman disrespecting your own black sister Could not get over it,” offered one more user.

“I hope you ladies didn’t take it easy on him. I understand and completely agree with forgiveness, but when someone is constantly disrespecting women of color or women in general and apologize each time are they really sorry or are they trying to keep their image intact,” wrote a fifth follower.”

Those interested in watching the episode can tune into Red Table Talk — which airs on Facebook Watch — Wednesday, Feb. 26, at noon ET.