‘SNL’ Star Pete Davidson Joins Dating App After Ariana Grande Split

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande called off their engagement in October, and it seems Davidson is ready to dive back into the dating pool, according to a source that spoke with Us Weekly.

“Pete is dating again,” the source said. “He’s in a good place and he’s happy. He’s not in a rush. He’s focusing on himself and the future.”

A second insider shared that Davidson has joined a dating app in the wake of his split from the singer.

While the source didn’t share which app Davidson had joined, there are plenty of options available to the comedian including Bumble, OkCupid and the class Tinder. It’s also possible that Davidson scored a spot on Raya, an app exclusive to celebrities that has reportedly been used by celebrities like singer John Mayer, model Cara Delevingne, swimmer Ryan Lochte and Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder.

Grande seemingly confirmed that she was the one who ended things with Davidson in the music video for her song “thank u, next,” which was released on Friday, Nov. 30. On one of the pages in her Mean Girls-inspired Burn Book, there was a picture of the couple, alongside which Grande had written, “sry I dipped,” “I love u always” and “HUUUUUGE.”

Davidson’s relationship with Grande and subsequent split catapulted the Saturday Night Live star into the forefront of pop culture in a way he had never been before, with some of Grande’s fans not taking kindly to the 25-year-old.

That attention prompted Davidson to release a rare statement on social media on Monday, Dec. 3, with the comedian calling out those who had negative things to say about him and promising that he would remain strong in the face of such hatred.

“I’ve kept my mouth shut. Never mentioned any names, never said a word about anyone or anything,” he began. “I’m trying to understand how when something happens to a guy the whole entire world just trashes him without any facts or frame of reference. Especially in today’s climate where everyone loves to be offended and upset it truly is mind boggling.”

“I’ve been getting online bullied and in public by people for 9 months,” Davidson continued. “I’ve spoken about BPD and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don’t want to be on this earth.”

“I just want you guys to know,” he concluded. “No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won’t. I’m upset I even have to say this. To all those holding me down and seeing this for what it is – I see you and I love you.”

