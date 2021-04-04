'SNL' Star Colin Jost Crashes Wife Scarlett Johansson's 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Appearance

✖

The latest season of RuPaul's Drag Race is down to the finish line with just five remaining contestants -- Symone, Gottmik, Rosé, Kandy Muse, and Olivia Lux -- so the competition series is pulling out all the stops for their celebrity guests. In order to prepare for their Henny! I Shrunk The Drag Queens challenge, actors (and Oscar nominees) Scarlett Johansson and Cynthia Erivo to turn these queens into thespians.

Johansson joined via video chat, expressing her disappointment that she couldn't join them in the workroom. "Acting is all about making a situation that's unreal feel very real," Johansson said to her rapt students. "So, I would say that the most important thing is that you have a lot of conviction, whether you're fighting Thanos or, like, a giant spiky heel. That comes from believing in yourself, if you don't believe in yourself then no one in the audience is going to believe you."

After giving her tips, Johansson was interrupted by her new husband, SNL's Colin Jost. "I have one guest question. The movie, will it be called Size Queens?'" Jost joked. "Hopefully...because you're looking at a room full of size queens," Rosé quipped as a retort.

Jost and Johansson got married in October 2020, and Jost opened up to Seth Meyers about the weirdness of going through the first year of marriage during a global pandemic. "It's strange to get married because part of marriage is, obviously, entering society as a couple. That's, like, the traditional idea of marriage," Jost said. "Instead, it's like everything's happening in a vacuum. Some of our closest friends we haven't seen in a year. [They] couldn't come to the wedding."

"We got engaged and then immediately went to London to film Tom and Jerry and Scarlett went to film Black Widow," Jost continued. "We'll see which one ends up being the bigger hit. Jury's out. We got engaged and we basically fled town, so we didn't see anyone that summer. Then I went right back into SNL and then COVID hit. So there's been basically these two years that have been a huge moment in our lives where we haven't seen most of our friends." Looks like Jost and Johansson can add chatting with drag queens via Zoom to the pandemic eccentricities list.