'SNL': Michael Che's Gift for Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson Has Them Concerned

✖

Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost tied the knot with Avengers star Scarlett Johansson in October, and Jost stopped by (virtually) Late Night with Seth Meyers to share a bit about the wedding, but specifically one particular wedding gift. Jost explained that his present from Weekend Update co-host Michael Che has the newly married couple a bit concerned. While the notoriously controversial Che "was well behaved" at the small nuptials, which arguably raised more red flags.

"For the whole time I was waiting for the other shoe to drop and wondering what his long con was going to be," Jost told Meyers. "The other day, he just kinda came up to me in the hallway and was like, 'Hey, I got you something.' And I was like, 'What do you mean?' And he's like, 'Wedding present. I'll have to bring it by sometime.' I'm like, 'Oh God.' So I'm waiting to find out what this thing is, but we're both pretty concerned for our well-being."

"It's also kind of a 'house warming' present. It's going to be something that I know is going to take up a lot of space," Jost joked. "It's probably going to be haunting in some way." Despite the constant threat of mischief, Jost explained that he and Johansson "felt lucky that we were able to get in a wedding, have our families there and be able to do it safely. It was nice. We felt like we got away with it."

Jost also opened up to Meyers about the very specific challenges that living through a global pandemic add to the first year of marriage."It's strange to get married because part of marriage is, obviously, entering society as a couple. That's, like, the traditional idea of marriage," Jost said. "Instead, it's like everything's happening in a vacuum. Some of our closest friends we haven't seen in a year. [They] couldn't come to the wedding."

Jost admitted that it was doubly hard to have friends miss the wedding because their busy Hollywood schedules had kept them apart pre-pandemic. "We got engaged and then immediately went to London to film Tom and Jerry and Scarlett went to film Black Widow," Jost explained. "We'll see which one ends up being the bigger hit. Jury's out. We got engaged and we basically fled town, so we didn't see anyone that summer. Then I went right back into SNL and then COVID hit. So there's been basically these two years that have been a huge moment in our lives where we haven't seen most of our friends."

Jost also revealed to Meyers that he wasn't particularly involved in the wedding planning. "I don't pretend to know much about things or have taste in things. I'm very happy to rely on someone who has a lot better taste and knowledge of things," he said. "I never grew up imagining my dream wedding, like, 'This is what I want.' I imagined my dream partner rather than my dream wedding. There's a lot of details to it that I just didn't even consider. I was much happier about getting [my partner] right than any of the other [stuff]."