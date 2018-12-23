‘SNL’ Star Pete Davidson Appears at MGK Show Following Mental Health Scare

Pete Davidson dropped by a Machine Gun Kelly concert on Saturday night where he took a leisurely seat on stage.

Davidson had fans concerned last weekend when he posted a seemingly suicidal note on Instagram just hours before the midseason finale of Saturday Night Live. His mental health is still in question, but at least the comedian is getting out of the house, as he did for his friend’s show in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday.

Davidson accompanied Machine Gun Kelly to Cleveland State University, where he performed at the Wolstein Center. As the rapper paced back and forth across the stage, Davidson sat high above him on a scaffolding, nodding his head and dancing in his seat.

Davidson wore a black sweatshirt with the hood pulled up, and did not seem to have any interest in getting in front of the crowd himself. Still, for many fans, seeing him out and about was a good sign in and of itself.

“One of the most beautiful things last night was seeing [Machine Gun Kelly] and [Pete Davidson] on the same stage together,” one fan tweeted. “They have a beautiful friendship and it made my heart happy!”

Davidson and Kelly star together in an upcoming movie called Big Time Adolescence. Apparently the shoot brought them close together, as the two have been inseparable in recent weeks. After Davidson’s terrifying post last weekend, Kelly tweeted that he jumped right on a plane to go and see him in New York City.

“I’m in the plane now on the way to see Pete,” he wrote at the time. “Gonna make sure he’s good, I promise. Can’t have my boy in the darkness like that.”

Later that night, sources on set told TMZ that Kelly was with Davidson at Saturday Night Live. The two reportedly hung out in Davidson’s dressing room during the show, as the comedian was cut from all of the night’s skits. He sat backstage in pajamas, getting in front of the camera only to introduce Miley Cyrus‘ second musical performance.

The two left the show together in a black SUV. While many took this as a good sign, Kelly admitted later in the week that Davidson was still struggling.

“It’s just a weird time for all of us right now, man,” he told a TMZ cameraman on the street.

Davidson has been open about his struggles with borderline personality disorder. His message on Instagram seemed to stem from the online harassment he was facing from Ariana Grande’s fans following their break-up earlier in the year.

“I really don’t want to be on this Earth anymore,” Davidson wrote. “I’m doing my best to stay here for you, but I actually don’t know how much longer I can last. All I’ve ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so.”

Davidson is expected to return to SNL with the rest of the cast in January.