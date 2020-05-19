'SNL' Star Michael Che Brings up Caitlyn Jenner Joke Controversy: 'Nobody Really Cares'

✖

Although it has been eight months since Saturday Night Live star Michael Che made a controversial joke about Caitlyn Jenner on "Weekend Update," he brought it up again in an Instagram post Monday. Che claims that despite getting plenty of blowback on social media for referring to Jenner as a "fella," no one "really cares" about it. The comedian has a long history of controversial jokes, but is still the co-head writer for SNL with Colin Jost.

"I remember I got a bunch of bad press for a joke I did about Caitlyn Jenner on SNL," Che wrote on Instagram. He recalled going to a charity event a few days later and paparazzi asked him if he had any comments about Jenner. Che was confused, and one photographer reminded him, "You got in some trouble about your Caitlyn joke!"

"I said, 'What Caitlyn joke?'" Che recalled. The photographer was left speechless, as was Che. "Then I just left," he wrote. "Moral of the story is, nobody really cares." Che then interacted with several fans, including one who told him comedy was a "dangerous business." Che disagreed, reiterating, "Nobody really cares."

During the Oct. 26, 2019 SNL episode, Che delivered a lengthy joke about Kanye West after the rapper said he wanted to write G-rated lyrics to some of his past hits. Che suggested West was transforming into an old white lady. "I mean, he used to be one of the coolest black dudes on Earth," Che said of West. "Now he's showing up to events in sweatpants and orthopedic sneakers, listening to Kenny G and trying to get black people to like Trump. It’s like, how long before this guy changes his name to Kathy?"

"Now, you might think that I’m crazy, but about five years ago, there was a fella named Bruce Jenner, and he moved to Calabasas," Che added, trailing off before he looked at Jost. The two laughed and moved on to another subject. However, fans watching at home were instantly angered, taking to Twitter to accuse Che of transphobia.

Saturday Night Live wrapped up its 45th season on May 9 with its third SNL At Home remote episode. All three have featured Che and Jost co-anchoring full "Weekend Update" sketches. At the end of the April 11 "Weekend Update," Che paid tribute to his grandmother, who died from complications of the coronavirus. "I'm doing OK, considering," he wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post on April 6. "I'm obviously very hurt and angry that she had to go through all that pain alone. But I'm also happy she's not in pain anymore. And I also feel guilty for feeling happy."