See a Sneak Peek of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Royal Christmas Card

Even royals send Christmas cards, and thanks to a member of the Royal Air Force, fans on Twitter got a sneak peek at Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s card this year, which features the two royals and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

On Dec. 18, Air Commodore Dawn McCafferty tweeted a now-deleted photo of the card she received, which featured the Cambridges all dressed in light blue and navy and posing together outside. William and Louis are sitting on a motorbike while George and Charlotte are standing in the sidecar, Middleton on the edge of the group in a blue and white patterned dress. William was in a light blue button down, George wore a navy polo and plaid shorts, Charlotte was in an A-line dress and Louis sported a pair of tiny light blue overalls.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The card was addressed to McCafferty and signed by Middleton and read, “Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year.”

The Cambridge Household family Christmas card this year features The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George on a motorbike and sidecar ❄️🎄 pic.twitter.com/pNg3zPJXqS — Benjamin Wareing (@BenjaminWareing) December 18, 2019

“A Christmas card from our Royal Patron, HRH The Duchess of Cambridge, which I share with all members of the [Air Cadets],” McCafferty tweeted. “We send HRH and her family all best wishes for Christmas and hope to see her again in 2020.”

Another photo of the card shared above by photographer Benjamin Wareing offers a more close-up view of the photo.

William and Middleton have not yet released their Christmas card on social media, and it remains to be seen whether they will do so.

The Cambridge began their Christmas festivities on Wednesday, when they visited Buckingham Palace for Queen Elizabeth II’s annual Christmas brunch. In photographs of the family driving to the event, George was sitting in the front seat next to his dad, who was driving, while Charlotte and Louis rode with Middleton in another car, both in the backseat.

Middleton, who was also driving, wore a red plaid dress, Louis was in a green and white patterned sweater and George chose a white collared shirt. Charlotte appeared to be wearing red and William was wearing a white shirt with a dark tie and jacket.

The Cambridges all appeared to be in one car leaving the lunch, with Charlotte and George seen in the backseat as their parents sat in the front.

This year, George and Charlotte are expected to take part in the Queen’s walk to church in Norfolk on Christmas Day, which would be the first time either of the young royals has participated in the annual tradition.

Photo Credit: Getty / Mark Cuthbert