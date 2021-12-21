Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan Reveals Death of His Father

Smashing Pumpkins singer and guitar player Billy Corgan has revealed the death of his father, William Corgan Sr. PEOPLE reports that Corgan shared the sad news in a social media post, explaining that his dad passed away on Dec. 7, and the cause of death was a “massive heart attack.” The 54-year-old went on to share that he “wasn’t prepared to talk about” his father’s death, as they had a “very long, crazy, complicated relationship” and he was still “wrestling with the feelings.”

Corgan continued, “He inspired me to be the musician that I am. He made me be way better than I would have ever been. He was a fantastic musician, and a great teacher in his own way.” The rock star went on to say, “Probably the greatest blessing of my life on that note is that in the beginning, he really didn’t understand what I was doing musically. And then he came around and he became my biggest fan and supporter and would oftentimes compliment me on my music, my lyrics, my shows. And so I lived long enough and he lived long enough for us to have that and share that.”

The “1979” singer shared that his father was a musician, as well, and that he had a “bitter relationship” with the music industry. Corgan also spoke fondly of old memories of his father, remembering when he’d watch the elder Corgan play soundchecks in “empty, stinking bars” and nightclubs. “My earliest memories are of my father playing music, listening to music in the house, and so all I’ve ever known is music and that started with my father,” Corgan said. “He truly loved music and inspired me to not only be a musician of accomplishment but also to love all types of music. He truly loved gospel and R&B and soul.”

Offering more details about his father’s death, Corgan explained, “His death wasn’t wholly unexpected, but it certainly came suddenly yesterday. And then to make matters even crazier, he was pronounced dead in his home and then they were able to revive him and so for a short period of time, he was alive.” The singer shared that his father was then transported to a hospital via a medical helicopter, which is where he was pronounced dead the final time. Corgan noted that his father died “somewhere above the earth in a fitting way.”