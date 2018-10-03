Smashing Pumpkins Frontman Secretly Welcomes Second Child With Partner

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan is now a dad of two.

On Tuesday, the 51-year-old singer announced on Instagram that he and partner Chloe Mendel had welcomed their second child together, a baby girl named Philomena Clementine Corgan.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Please welcome PHILOMENA CLEMENTINE CORGAN, the latest addition to our family!” Corgan captioned the photo showing his and Mendel’s two-and-a-half-year-old son, Augustus, while holding his baby sister, who was swaddled in a blanket and wore a blue hat.

“Pictured here with her brother, Augustus Juppiter, this makes 8, counting Chloe, Angelface, Diamondbaby, Chin Chin, Ling Ling and yours truly,” Corgan continued in the caption, making reference to the family pets — two dogs and two cats.

Corgan concluded the post by praising Mendel.

“I’m so lucky to have a great partner in @chloemendel, who juggled raising our son, pregnancy with Philomena, whilst building her fashion line (@maisonatia) and navigating my being gone so much with SP in 2018,” he wrote. “Oh, and then there’s wrestling!! What a year!”

Mendel also made the announcement on her Instagram account, sharing the same image with the caption, “Our dumplings. @williampcorgan xo.”

Prior to the birth announcement, the couple had kept the news that they were expecting private, just as they had before their son’s birth in November of 2015.

Corgan, who founded the Smashing Pumpkins in his hometown of Chicago with guitarist James Iha in 1988, is currently on tour, something that does not affect his dad duties.

“I love that Augustus can be a part of my work life and his father’s,” Mendel told PAWS Chicago in August. “Not many babies go to fabric stores in the day, then music studios at night.”

Corgan revealed that little Augustus even seemed to be taking a liking to his father’s profession.

“He watches my music videos every day now, so I’m excited to see how he adapts to tour buses and arenas full of people,” he said. “My guess is he’ll very much want to come on stage to say hello or sing.”

Along with adjusting to life as a family of four, Corgan is now looking forward to an extended tour. The Smashing Pumpkins, who are set to release their new album, Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun, on Nov. 16, recently announced a series of concerts this fall in celebration of their 30th anniversary. The tour will take Corgan across the pond to London, England and Bologna, Italy, as well as several stops within the United States.