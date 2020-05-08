Smash Mouth Singer Steve Harwell's Ex Files Restraining Order Against Him, Claims Substance Abuse

Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell's ex-fiancé has accused the musician of being abusive. On top of accusing him of mental and verbal abuse, she requested that legal action be taken. Esther Campbell filed documents for court-ordered protection after a number of alleged incidents that she's blaming on his substance abuse.

A judge has granted Campbell a temporary restraining order, which requires Harwell to stay at least 200 yards away and requires him to stop contacting her. In documents obtained by TMZ, Campbell claims that he went to rehab and seemed to do well after his visit, but noticed a change earlier this year. She claims that he went down hill and went through a detox in February, but following his treatment, he became aggressive. She says he not only stole her phone, but destroyed it, and also stole her car keys and left her car windows open in the rain.

While it's never been confirmed if Harwell has bipolar disorder or not, Campbell claimed that he's not taking his medication for it, and uses the words "vindictive, angry, vile and mean" to describe her ex. She's seeking legal action be taken after accusing him of sending harassing texts and emails, and driving by her home. The former couple got engaged in September 2019, just before she filed for her first protective order. The two were together for over a year when he finally popped the question.

In 2017, the singer was hospitalized and forced to cancel a show after he was seen struggling to breathe. He was set to perform at the New Daisy Theater in Memphis, Tennessee when it was announced via the venue's Facebook page that there would be a change of plans. "Due to an emergency illness with a member of the band, tonight's show is now canceled. We are immediately working on rescheduling date. All currently purchased tickets will apply to the new date. If you would like a refund, please reach out to your point of purchase," the statement read. Although he was forced to reschedule, he was up and running shortly after according to his manager. Just days later, he was set to take the stage at Wildey Theatre in Illinois. "I've been in contact with the tour manager andhe says the band is on the tour bus heading this way and [we'll] see them later today," Al Canal, general manager of the theater posted in a statement.