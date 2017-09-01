Smash Mouth Singer Steve Harwell Hospitalized

Steve Harwell, the lead singer of Smash Mouth has been hospitalized.

The rock band was forced to cancel a show on Thursday night scheduled at the New Daisy Theater in Memphis. According to TMZ, Harwell was having trouble breathing and was seeking medical treatment.

It was during a sound check prior to the concert that Harwell started feeling ill. His manager explained to E! News that Harwell was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy two years ago and has been taking medications for the disease since that time.

A message was shared about canceling the concert on the official Facebook page for the New Daisy Theater.

“Due to an emergency illness with a member of the band, tonight’s show is now canceled. We are immediately working on a reschedule date. All currently purchased tickets will apply to the new date. If you would like a refund, please reach out to your point of purchase,” the statement read.

Despite the scare, the “All Star” singer is “just fine,” according to his manager. He will resume the band’s tour on Friday night at a show at the Wildey Theatre in Illinois.

The general manager of the theater, Al Canal, said that the show is still happening at this time.

“I’ve been in contact with the tour manager and he says the band is on the tour bus, heading this way and [we’ll] see them later today,” he said.

Photo Credit: Getty / C Flanigan