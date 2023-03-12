Slash Has Trouble Selling $11 Million Mansion Due to These Design Choices

Guns N' Roses lead guitarist Slash has been forced to lower the price of his rock 'n' roll-style mansion in the hills by $1 million in order to sell it. The rock star has also been forced to tame some of the more "eccentric design elements" to appeal to a more mainstream buyer. After being pulled from the market for several months, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the one-of-a-kind mansion now goes on the market for $9.5 million. The Tuscan villa-style home on Clerendon Road, which measures 11,000 square feet, was listed in June 2015 for more than $11 million. The guitarist then lowered the price by half a million dollars but was still unable to get a serious bid for the house. As of Aug. 24, the house has been removed from the market and relisted.

The three-story house boasts six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a swimming pool with an outdoor bar and a skate ramp, and a large kitchen with dual islands. The master bedroom furthermore includes a large walk-in closet, paneled walls that double as storage space, and a master bathroom with a large walk-in closet. There is an extensive entertainment area on the lower level of the residence, which is equipped with a nightclub that includes a DJ booth, LED lights, a pole-dancing pole, and a photo booth, as well as a professional recording studio with a vocal booth, as well as a screening room, and wine cellar.

In a recent interview with Metal Edge, Slash briefly mentioned his home when asked how he keeps success in perspective."With a very sarcastic ass," Slash answered. "I got a house, some snakes – there's 12 now. I take care of them. I play a lot and write songs. You can be a rock 'n' roller and be a star, or you can try to differentiate between the two. I'd rather be really normal and just hang out. No rock band is god. "A rock band is only popular while it's working, and as soon as that goes away, there's another rock band," he continued. "It's no big deal, nobody's that important. Bands are only important when they're in the limelight and then they're gone. People get in the limelight and go, 'Whooa! This is great.' They start spending a lot of money and do this and that. All people want is something current, they want to look at it and listen to it because it's cool right now. But as soon as it's not cool or really happening, there's something else."