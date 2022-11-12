Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown's Mansion Is Back on the Market

If you want to live like Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown once did, you can purchase their former Georgia mansion. The home, which is in the suburb of Alpharetta, boasts 8,022-square-feet and is on the market for $1.9 million. The show is here the former couple filmed his controversial Bravo reality series, Being Bobby Brown, which aired for one season in 2005. Built in 2001, the mansion includes a library, billiard and media rooms, a terrace, and a mahogany bar, along with stunning closets. The listing was posted on Oct. 28 on Realtor.com. There's also a resort-style swimming pool and spa. Houston, dubbed "The Voice," purchased the five-bedroom property, located at 1014 Tullamore Place, in 2003 for $1.38 million. She sold it five years later for $1.2 million days after her and Brown's divorce was finalized in April 2007.

Houston spoke about the home not being a safe space for her in a 2009 interview with Oprah Winfrey. During her five years there, she and Brown were in the throes of addiction. In fact, her sister-in-law Tina Brown sold photos and interviewed with The National Enquirer in April 2006, detailing Houston's alleged drug-filled episodes. Photos of the bathroom, snapped Tina, displayed trash, leftover food, empty beer cans, drug residue, pipes, spoons and lighters littering on the countertop.

Tina is Brown's sister. At the time, Tina admitted that she was also a recovering addict who once used drugs with Houston. She claimed Houston was at rock bottom and would spend days doing drugs locked in the bathroom or at crack dens in Atlanta. She claims she sold the photos in an attempt to get Houston to enter treatment.

"I hope this time it works," she said in the interview. "She can still come back and be the star she was, the singer the world adored. I pray to God she'll get herself clean for good."

Houston and Brown were married from 1992 to 2007. They share one daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown. Their daughter sadly passed three years after Houston in 2015.