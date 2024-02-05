The Situation Concerning the Man Arrested Outside Taylor Swift's Home Just Got Even More Serious

A man arrested outside of Taylor Swift's home in New York City was taken into custody yet again on Wednesday, Jan. 24, in the same place. Though early reports did not identify him, according to Forbes the man's name is David Crowe, and he has been accused of stalking and harassing Swift. It's not clear if Swift was at home at the time of this latest arrest.

Crowe is a 33-year-old man originally from Seattle who has now been arrested outside of Swift's home three times in quick succession. On Saturday, Jan. 18, neighbors called police to report an unknown man trying to get into Swift's building In that case, he was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to present himself in court, but he was not charged in connection with Swift. However, those neighbors claimed that they had often seen Crowe lurking outside the building since late November, and an anonymous security worker said that he had photos to prove Crowe was there at least 30 times. Wednesday, Jan. 24 may be Crowe's most egregious overstep, as he left court and went straight back to Swift's building.

"David, why are you stalking her?"



David Crowe, the man arrested for trying but failing to enter Taylor Swift's Tribeca townhouse, is seen leaving court Wednesday.



Full story: https://t.co/HSQChH6H8M pic.twitter.com/PiAi8oj9wI — FOX 5 NY (@fox5ny) January 24, 2024

Crowe was released without bail on that day, but a temporary order of protection mandated that he should not approach Swift or her home. Crowe was charged with stalking, harassment and criminal contempt. In spite of all this, neighbors say they saw Crowe digging through the dumpster across from Swift's home less than an hour after he was released. Crowe told reporters that he was not stalking Swift and was just trying to recover some of his belongings that the police had thrown in the dumpster the last time they arrested him there.

Crowe's first arrest in this streak was on Saturday, Jan. 18 but it did not result in any charges relating to Swift. His second arrest was on Monday, Jan. 22 and his third was on Wednesday, Jan. 24. Neighbors said that he has been there plenty of other times, sometimes even sleeping on stoops on the block. They also claim that he has frequently asked them if Swift is around or when she will be back. Swift was spotted in New York City on Tuesday, but it's unclear if she stayed at her home at any point during the visit.

Crowe is reportedly due back in court on March 12 for the various charges against him. It's unclear how long he remained in custody after Wednesday's arrest. The protective order banning him from approaching Swift is still in place.