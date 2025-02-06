Sitcom Actor Brian Murphy Has Died

The United Kingdom has lost one of its most enduring comedy stars of the 1970s golden age of sitcoms. Brian Murphy, known for his portrayal of reluctant Romeo George Roper in the hit series Man About the House and its spin-off George and Mildred, died Sunday morning at his Kent home in England, Deadline reports. He was 92.

Murphy passed away with his wife of 30 years, actress Linda Regan, by his side. “He left a massive legacy of laughter. He made the whole world laugh. He made me laugh all the time,” Regan told The Sun. Through his agent, she added: “I was lucky to have in my lifetime found my soulmate — Brian who I will love forever.”

His agent, Thomas Bowington, praised the actor’s character, stating, per Deadline: “It is almost impossible to describe the depth of his talent and humanity. A truly joyful and profoundly good hearted man.” According to Bowington, Murphy had recently completed work on a comedy series last August and was scheduled to play a lead role in an upcoming feature film this spring.

Born Sept. 25, 1932, in Ventnor, Isle of Wight, Murphy’s path to stardom began at Joan Littlewood’s influential Theatre Workshop in the 1950s. Before finding fame, he considered abandoning acting for insurance sales during a difficult period. “I was out of work for four months. There were bills to pay, a wife and two children to support and I didn’t seem to be getting anywhere,” he once recalled via The Sun.

His breakthrough came with Man About the House, where his portrayal of landlord George Roper alongside Yootha Joyce resonated with audiences. The pair’s chemistry led to their own series, George and Mildred, which attracted 22 million weekly viewers. “I can’t grumble about my lot, I’m very happy,” Murphy reflected before his death, per the outlet. “I’ve brought up a family and been working relatively solidly for 60 years. It’s been a lot of fun.”

Recent years saw Murphy maintain an active career with roles in Holby City, The Catherine Tate Show, and Last of the Summer Wine. Benidorm creator Derren Litten paid tribute on social media, calling Murphy “a genuine legend of comedy acting” and noting his childhood appreciation of Murphy’s work before having “the immense honour of writing for him.”

Beyond television, Murphy’s film credits included The Boy Friend and Ken Russell’s The Devils. His American audiences might recognize his character’s counterpart in Three’s Company, the U.S. remake of Man About the House, where Norman Fell played the role Murphy originated.

Murphy is survived by his wife Linda and two children from his previous marriage to Carol Gibson. The couple had also fostered a dozen children before his television fame made it impractical, as he noted the children would be “living not with Brian Murphy but George Roper off the telly.”