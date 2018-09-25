Singer Gary Numan ‘Devastated’ After Tour Bus Fatally Hits Elderly Pedestrian

Gary Numan is “utterly devastated” after his tour bus struck and killed a pedestrian Monday.

While in Cleveland, Numan’s bus was making a right turn when it fatally hit a 91-year-old man pushing a cart while crossing the road, according to News 5 Cleveland.

The elderly man, whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Numan was scheduled to play at House of Blues in Cleveland on Monday night, but the show was canceled following the incident.

“We are all utterly devastated by the fatal accident involving our tour bus in Cleveland earlier today,” Numan, best known for his hit “Cars,” wrote on Twitter shortly afterward. “Everyone of us is filled with a sadness that made it impossible to even consider playing our show this evening, and out of respect it would have been entirely wrong.”

He went on to apologize for the last-minute change.

“I’m sure you can understand why we cancelled and I apologize to the House Of Blues and to the fans for any difficulties or disappointment this decision may have caused. All tickets will be honored at the point of purchase,” he added.

“At this moment all we can think about are the people affected by this terrible tragedy and to them we send all our love,” he concluded.

It’s unclear if Human was on board at the time of the collision.

The venue also released a statement. “Due to unforeseen circumstances, tonight’s show with Gary Numan at House of Blues Cleveland has been cancelled,” House of Blues Cleveland wrote. “Refunds will be made available at the point of purchase.”

News 5 Cleveland reports that there have been no arrests. Police said that the driver did not appear to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs and there was no damage to the bus. The investigation is still open, police say. They will likely be relying on surveillance cameras in the area for more information.

The House of Blues Cleveland show was one of Numan’s stops on his international tour promoting his 2017 album Savage (Songs from a Broken World). He has four more shows ahead of him this week in Kentucky, Nebraska, Colorado and Utah before a performance on Oct. 1 in Canada.

It looks as if his next show, scheduled for Wednesday in Louisville, Kentucky, will go on, as Numan tweeted from the bus Tuesday morning. “It’s a very sad and somber team on the bus this morning as we make our way to Louisville. I don’t have the words to truly express how we feel. Still devastated,” he wrote.