Simone Biles Hospitalized 1 Day Before World Championships

Simone Biles continues to dominate at the 2018 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, despite being laid up in an emergency room with a kidney stone.

nothing like a late night ER visit less than 24 hrs before world championships this kidney stone can wait…. 👊🏾 doing it for my team! ❤️ I’ll be gucci girls ! pic.twitter.com/rKkvuEQrKc — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) October 26, 2018

The Olympic gymnast wasn’t practicing Friday afternoon for the qualifying rounds just hours way. Instead, she was tweeting from a hospital bed.

“Nothing like a late night ER visit less than 24 hrs before world championships,” the 21-year-old athlete tweeted. “This kidney stone can wait…. doing it for my team! I’ll be gucci girls.”

After getting the diagnosis, she decided to wait on removing the kidney stone so she could compete in qualifying rounds in Qatar.

I actually have not had it removed yet, just got the diagnosis and information about it. We will deal with it after world championships! fingers crossed it stays okay!!! //t.co/4H0y8sysGa — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) October 28, 2018

“I actually have not had it removed yet, just got the diagnosis and information about it,” the Dancing With the Stars alum clarified to a fan on Twitter on Sunday. “We will deal with it after world championships! fingers crossed it stays okay!!!”

She maintained her usual cheery disposition in interviews with the Associated Press and USA Gymnastics.

“I heard rollercoasters might help kidney stones,” she told the AP. “I’m like, ‘Well, I’m basically like my own little rollercoaster out there.’”

“We had to go to the ER because I’ve been having stomach pains on my right side for two days, and we started to think it was my appendix, so we just wanted to go as a precautionary, and then we got tests done just to see what it was, and then they found a kidney stone,” she told USA Gymnastics. “Even when I’m walking or doing some stretches, I’m in a bit of pain, so adrenaline helps.”

Mere hours after that emergency room visit, Biles placed the highest for the beam, floor, vault and individual all-around during the qualifying rounds Saturday, and placed second on the uneven bars. That meant she proceeded to the finals for all four events and the individual all-around.

Ranked highest overall among female gymnasts at the event, Biles helped lead the United States team to number one, besting Russia by nearly nine points. This week, she will compete in the finals alongside teammate Morgan Hurd, who placed behind her in the individual all-around.

Biles even performed a vault that had never been completed by a female gymnast in competition before, according to the Houston Chronicle. As a result, the vault will be named after her, Team USA says.

The last gymnast to win six medals at a world championships competition, which Biles is aiming to do, was Elena Shushunova in 1787, USA TODAY reports.

“She’s Simone,” Tom Forster, the Americans’ high performance coordinator said of Biles’ ordeal with kidney stones. “You’d expect the same out of a Michael Jordan or a Tiger Woods and that’s who she is in our sport. And she showed it.”