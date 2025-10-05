Simon Cowell Suffers Head Injury

Simon Cowell is on the mend after taking a blow to the head.

The TV personality, known to U.S. audiences for judging American Idol and America’s Got Talent, is currently in the U.K. as he judges Britain’s Got Talent. However, production suddenly canceled filming for the show’s Birmingham auditions on Thursday, per The Sun.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Cowell was absent when production resumed on Friday, with X-Factor alum Stacey Solomon filling his spot for BGT. Metro reports that the production only cited “unforeseen circumstances” as the reason for the change.

The TV legend made his grand return on Saturday, but he was sporting some sort of abrasion or laceration on his forehead. Cowell showed off the mark in a selfie video shared to his Instagram Stories, all while assuring fans he was “alive” and thankful for the “get-well messages.”

Simon Cowell reveals a visible injury on Oct. 4, 2025. (Credit: Instagram / simoncowell)

The Sun went on to confirm Cowell suffered a head injury in an accident, though the exact nature of the incident is unclear.

“Simon had a terrible headache and migraine — caused by an accidental bump on the head,” the unnamed source told the outlet. “He’s fighting fit now though – and was revelling being in Birmingham and back in his judge seat.”

Cowell has not shared any further detail on the accident or his current condition as of press time.