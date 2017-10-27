Simon Cowell Has Been Rushed to the Hospital Following Accident in His London Home

Simon Cowell has been rushed to the hospital after an accident at his London home, The Sun reports.

The America’s Got Talent and American Idol mogul was carried out of his home on a stretcher wearing a neck brace between 7:30 and 8:00 local time Friday morning.

He is reportedly undergoing tests at the hospital but in stable condition. The Daily Mail reports that his injuries are not “believed to be serious.”

The 58-year-old reportedly fainted and fell down the stairs after getting a hot cup of milk around 6:45 a.m.

“It’s been a scary morning. It was very early and Simon was going down his stairs to get some hot milk because he couldn’t sleep,” a source told The Sun. “He fainted and is thought to have fallen down the stairs.”

“An ambulance was called and he was stretchered out of the house in a neck brace surrounded by worried aides,” the source added.

It is unclear at this time if Cowell’s son, Eric was home at the time. His girlfriend, Lauren Silverman is currently en route from New York to London, PEOPLE reports.

Cowell’s injuries come a day before the first live episode of The X Factor of the year. It’s unclear if Cowell will be able to be present for his role as a judge on the singing competition.

This story is developing…