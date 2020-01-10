Sienna Miller Engagement Rumors Swirl After New Photo Comes Out

Is Sienna Miller engaged to boyfriend Lucas Zwirner? The actress has the rumor mill swirling as she stepped out Thursday in New York City wearing a large diamond ring on her left ring finger, as per Daily Mail photos. Miller, 38, first confirmed her romance with the art gallery owner, 28, in January 2019, but has largely kept their relationship out of the public eye. Sunday, when she made her last public appearance at the Golden Globe Awards, her left ring finger was noticeably more bare.

Prior to her relationship with Zwirner, she was engaged to Tom Sturridge, 34, from whom she split from in 2015 following four years together and the birth of their daughter Marlowe, now 7. Prior to that, she was engaged to Alfie co-star Jude Law from December 2004 to November 2006, but their relationship was sullied when Law admitted to an affair with the nanny of his children. While the two rekindled their relationship in 2009, the couple announced in February 2011 they had split once again.

As of late, Miller has been wrapped up in the debut of her film American Woman, which won the Film Talent Award at the France American Film Festival Awards. Playing the main character, a woman whose daughter disappears, Miller told Vogue last month that there was more to her performance than just grief.

“It is a lot more humorous than you might anticipate, and while bad things do happen within the story, it’s really about the triumph and nature of women and of the human spirit. This is a woman who has incredible resilience, and at the end, you’re left feeling inspired. It’s a real character story,” she explained.

“This is an opportunity to grow and change and show different things,” Miller added of stepping outside of her comfort zone. “It was really daunting, sitting in the space and imagining what it would be like to lose a child, as a mother myself. But it’s much more about humans surviving these things, and you will laugh too!”

Photo credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty