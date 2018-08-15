Sia Makes Rare Public Appearance Without Signature Face-Covering Wig

Plenty of people are fans of Australian singer-songwriter Sia Furler’s music, but a much smaller number would actually recognize the star if they happened to see her on the street. That’s thanks to Sia’s signature wig, which she wears when she performs and covers the majority of her face.

On Tuesday night, Furler attended Netflix’s Ozark Tastemakers Event in Los Angeles sans wig, wearing a simple black dress with a chain Chanel belt bag, letting her blonde hair frame her face.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The singer posed with attendees including Jason Bateman, who stars in the show.

Furler most always wears her wig while performing or attending official events, like last year’s Vanity Fair Oscar party, but she does leave the hair at home while out on the street, at the airport or running other errands.

The 42-year-old has been working in the music industry for years, working as a natural-haired artist for years before turning to songwriting. She burst onto the pop scene in 2014 with songs like “Chandelier” and “Elastic Heart,” debuting the mysterious persona she still uses when performing and at other public events.

Sia’s wig is a signature blonde-and-black blunt bob, with a section cut out to expose her mouth, which is usually covered with red lipstick, when she’s singing.

Furler has explained her decision for the wig a few times, including during an appearance on James Cordon’s Carpool Karaoke.

“I was a singer for 10 or 11 years to mediocre success,” she said. “I was an alcoholic and a drug addict. I sobered up, and I decided I didn’t want to be an artist anymore, because I was starting to get a little bit famous and it was destabilizing in some way. I thought, What doesn’t exist in pop music at the moment?’ And it was mystery. I was like, there’s pictures on Instagram of everyone at the dentist.”

She also told Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2015 that the wig allows her to maintain a certain amount of anonymity.

“Well it’s just so that I can go to Target and buy a hose if I want to, or if I find I’m in need of a restroom, I can go in the side of the road and no one would be following me with a camera trying to get a shot,” she joked.

Photo Credit: Getty / Stuart C. Wilson