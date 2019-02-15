Shots Fired in Studio While Usher, Rich the Kid Were Recording

Both Rich the Kid and Usher walked away unharmed after gunshots were fired inside the popular Westlake Recording Studio in Los Angeles, California, while both artists were recording.

According to TMZ, the two artists were inside when the reported suspect (or suspects) opened fire. An eyewitness revealed that shots were fired while the suspect was running away from the popular Hollywood studio. During this time, as many as 10 shots were fired while Rich the Kid was outside and was allegedly the target of the operation. The “Yeah!” singer was inside when the incident happened.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Several entourage members were injured during the robbery and at least one bodyguard was pistol whipped.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, a statement by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced that the men “demanded their money and jewelry. The victims were then physically assaulted by the suspects.”

“All the suspects got into a vehicle and drove away, westbound from the location. As the suspects drove away, a shooting occurred by an unknown male suspect. The shooting suspect has not been located or identified,” the police report states.

L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies were forced to surround the studio and neighboring blocks in search of those involved and to collect evidence.

The reported suspect did get away with stacks of cash and jewelry. Rich the Kid and Usher have both stayed quiet on the subject matter.

This all took place just hours after Rich the Kid posted this photo on Instagram flaunting several thousands of dollars while posing in front of a blue Lamborghini.

This isn’t the first time the rapper has been involved in a dangerous situation. Back in June 2018, he and his girlfriend were victims of a home invasion in Los Angeles where both were injured and forced to go to the hospital.

The robbery isn’t the only concerning situation Rich the Kid is involved with either. According to HIPHOPDX, the rapper is being sued by his landlord, Haikuhe Chichyan, for owing more than $30,000 in back rent. He supposedly skipped out on his rent in the month of December 2018. His Hollywood Hills home cost $22,500 per month in which he signed a half a year-long lease for.

Chchyan says the rapper owes him a total of $32,376 which includes a sum of $2,500 in late fees and $7,376 in utilities.

It’s unclear if Rich the Kid still lives in the mansion due to the home being listed as available for rent of $24,900 a month and $2,700 per night.