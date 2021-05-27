Shia LaBeouf Charges Could Get Dropped

✖

Shia LaBeouf is in luck and he could get the charges dropped in his battery and petty theft case. The Peanut Butter Falcon actor appeared in court on Thursday where he was placed into the judicial diversion program –– meaning, if he follows a list of rules established by the court, the judge could dismiss his misdemeanor charges.

LaBeouf's requirements include attending private therapy for anger management at least once a week, continuing his alcohol monitoring, he's not allowed to use or obtain a weapon or to use force or violence. According to TMZ, the charges stem from a verbal dispute in June involving the former Disney Channel star that quickly turned physical. When all was said and done, LaBeouf allegedly fled the scene, taking the other party's hat with him.

The other man involved filed a police report and the Los Angeles Police Department shortly found LaBeouf to be the aggressor in the situation. L.A. city attorney Mike Feuer, who handled the case, charged him with misdemeanor battery and petty theft charges. As part of the list of provisions, the actor is not allowed within 100 yards of where the altercation took place, nor is he allowed within 100 yards of the man whom he got physical with.

The court will look for an update after three months, but if LaBeouf can stay away from trouble for the next year, he'll be okay. If he has any kind of slip-ups, he could face trial. If found guilty of the petty theft charges, he could face up to six months in jail, a fine of $1000, or both.

It looks like the actor has been having a rough start to the new year. After his former girlfriend singer FKA Twigs publicly accused him of sexual assault, he became the subject of a sexual battery lawsuit. In court documents, the singer as well as another ex-girlfriend Karolyn Pho detailed the various acts of abuse they each faced in their time with the Honey Boy star. Pho alleged that on one occasion, he drunkenly pinned her down to a bed and head-butted her hard enough to make her bleed. Along with other incidents, Twigs says the actor knowingly gave her an STD. Amid the allegations, LaBeouf checked himself into rehab and parted ways with his agency CAA.