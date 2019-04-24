See Shemar Moore’s Twitter Tribute to ‘The Young and the Restless’ Star Kristoff St. John

Shemar Moore is paying tribute to his late The Young and the Restless co-star Kristoff St. John as he prepares to bid his character farewell on the CBS soap opera.

The actor, who is set to return as St. John’s onscreen brother Malcolm Winters during this week’s four-day tribute to the actor, took to Twitter on Tuesday, April 23, to pen a message to his “brother and best friend.”

“Our [Young and th Restless] farewell to my BROTHER and BEST FRIEND Kristoff St. John begins Thursday, April 25,” he wrote alongside a photo of his character attending the funeral of Neil Winters, the character St. John portrayed for 27 years.

Our @youngandrestlesscbs farewell to my BROTHER and BEST FRIEND Kristoff St. John begins Thursday, April 25… ❤️🙏🏼….you can read more about the episodes on @usatodaylife https://t.co/ymhWdzuiUn pic.twitter.com/aeQrG2iWS0 — Shemar Moore (@shemarmoore) April 23, 2019

The multiple episode arc kicked off on Tuesday, April 23, with an episode in which many of the characters learned of Neil Winters’ passing. News of his passing was first learned by his son, Devon Hamilton (Bryton James), who was seen crying as he came down the stairs. He later revealed the news to his sister, Lili Winters (Christel Khalil), though fans were unable to hear the conversation due to somber music that began to play.

While fans did not learn the details surrounding Neil Winters’ death, it is expected to be revealed throughout the week. The story arc will also contain a funeral for the character, which will see Moore, who left the series in 2014, returning alongside fellow alumni Christel Khalil and Eileen Davidson.

Following St. John’s Feb. 3 death, caused by hypertrophic heart disease by way of alcohol abuse, Moore was among the cast members and fans who mourned the actor on social media.

“I lost my brother yesterday,” he said. “I never had a brother, but you were my brother. You showed me the way. You were my mentor, you were my inspiration. You showed me what true talent was. You showed me what humility was. I love you. I hate this. I love you, but I’m going to celebrate all your good.”

Speaking to PEOPLE that same month, the Criminal Minds alum said that St. John was “truly the closest thing to a brother and a brother’s love and a brother’s mentorship that I’ve ever known.”

“He didn’t have to embrace me the way he did. When I came in and was trying to find my way and he saw how scared I was, he saw how nervous I was,” he added. “He saw my six pack and all that, but he just saw me and he embraced me like a brother. If he hadn’t embraced me, I would have never got my sure footing in the beginning days.”

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays at 11:30 a.m. ET on CBS. A special tribute episode dedicated to St. John and featuring clips from his time on the series and memories from his co-stars will air on Monday, April 29.