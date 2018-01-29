Shemar Moore Embodies Grammys ‘Swag’ With a Hint of Sparkle

Shemar Moore hit the GRAMMYs red carpet with “swag” on Sunday and fans couldn’t get enough.

The S.W.A.T. star, who served as a presenter during the 60th annual awards show, rocked an dark-hued ensemble, complete with a midnight blue silk jacket and shimmering black-studded lapel. He also kept it cool with a pair of oversized shades and donned a “Time’s Up” pin while most other celebrities wore white roses.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“#GRAMMY SWAG BABY,” the 47-year-old actor wrote on Instagram ahead of the show. “Here comes ‘Hondo’… Excited to be here and can’t wait to see all the DOPE artists do their thang!”

Moore hit the red carpet with Quantico actress Anabelle Acosta as his date, a feat he admits took some persuading.

“I’ll tell the truth, I wrote an email,” he told Entertainment Tonight of his GRAMMYs proposal strategy. “I did that impromptu chivalry stuff. I took a chance, I leaped.”

Acosta apparently enjoyed Moore’s creative words, saying the message was “very sweet. He was a gentleman. I had to write back.”

The former Criminal Minds actor said his email was romantic, but he was not sure whether it was enough to win Acosta over.

“I went back to my creative writing classes,” he admitted. “I got my mom in my head. Show respect. I was a poet. Poetry in these fingertips.”

The couple had clear chemistry during their first on-air interview, but they insisted the night out was just for fun, adding that they are slowly getting to know each other.

“It’s a good story no matter how it plays out,” Moore said.

Moore hit the GRAMMYs stage to introduce a performance by SZA, who earned five nominations for the evening.

Photo credit: Getty / Slaven Vlasic / Contributor