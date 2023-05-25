Sheldon Reynolds of Earth, Wind & Fire and The Commodores Dead at 63

Former Earth, Wind and Fire singer-guitarist Sheldon Reynolds, who also played with The Commodores, has died. He was 63. The sad news was shared by Earth, Wind and Fire singer Philip Bailey, who wrote a memorial to Reynolds on social media.

"This news of Sheldon Reynolds transition is very sad for all of us who knew and worked with him," Bailey wrote in an Instagram post, alongside a throwback photo of the band from when Reynolds was a member. "Sheldon vocally had Reese down. That's what Maurice said when he hired Sheldon to share vocals and play guitar. Sheldon was an excellent addition to the band, a great writer and producer, and a genuinely kind and loving person. He will be missed. Our condolences to his family."

Reynolds was born in Cincinnati, Ohio in 1959. He began playing the guitar as a child and later went on to attend The University of Cincinnati before kickstarting a music career. Reynold played the soul/funk band Sun for some time, then joined The Commodores in the mid-'80s. After two albums with the group, Reynolds became a member of Earth, Wind & Fire.

During his time with the iconic band, Reynolds played on a total of four albums: Touch the World (1987), Heritage (1990), Millennium (1993), and In the Name of Love (1997). As part of Earth, Wind & Fire, Reynolds earned a 1994 Grammy nomination in the Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals category, for the song "Sunday Morning." He was also inducted into the NAACP Image Award Hall of Fame, along with the rest of the band.

The news of Reynolds' death has brought out many memorials from fans, with one person commenting on the EWF post, "My sincere condolences to Sheldon's family , friends and band family ! Such sad news. RIP Sheldon such a talented man." Another person wrote, "My sincere, and heartfelt condolences yo Sheldon's family, and his EWF brothers and sisters. So much in common with Reese. Those guitar strokes are unmistakable. Sad time right now. My producer, Dwayne and he went to school together. R.I.P. brother."

A Facebook user added, "We are so sad to hear about Sheldon. We have followed Earth Wind and Fire from the very beginning, and watched the dynamics of bands formation evolve. Each time a new member was formed the sound of the band never lost its greatest. R I P Sheldon, our condolences to the band and family."