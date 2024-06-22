'Shaun of the Dead' Actor Nick Frost 'in Agony' After Big Surgery

Beloved movie actor Nick Frost is currently on the mend. The actor, known for movies like Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz, underwent knee surgery last week, telling his fans he was "in agony" in the wake of the procedure. However, the comedic star, who is often seen in director Edgar Wright's projects, was relieved that his long-term arthritis issues were resolved.

"I'm fine! I'm awake!" he wrote on Instagram alongside a selfie taken in a hospital. "I have a new knee. I'm in agony but I'm so happy. I've suffered with arthritis for years and now that is gone!!! Can't wait to start my recovery! Send kisses. [heart eye emojis] (and Morphine!)"

(Photo: LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 25: Nick Frost attends the UK Premiere of "Fighting With My Family" at BFI Southbank on February 25, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images) - Eamonn M. McCormack/Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

On June 13, the star of Fighting With My Family and The World's End shared a follow-up post. Frost, age 52, was suffering more pain, but he was moving better. He described his struggle as a "hopeful kind of pain."

"Tired, very sore but so happy and grateful," Frost wrote. "Thanks for all the best wishes yesterday. I really appreciate them. I walked up and down stairs today. As well as up and around the ward several times. Much more pain than yesterday but as I said I think it's a different, hopeful kind of pain. Cheers Dicks."

Frost's fans sent in support via the comments section, offering words of encouragement or their personal experiences with knee surgery.

One fan wrote, "My Mum just has a double knee replacement. It's been painful but worthwhile, so good luck to you." A second added, "I immediately felt a different pain in my knee after replacement. Like you know it will get better"

Yet another fan commented, "You look great. That was fantastic with the walkies so fast. You'll be at the different shop in no time!"

One fan even referenced Shaun of the Dead, the breakout horror comedy he starred in alongside Simon Pegg, in a clever comment, writing, "At ease mate. Hope you feel much better soon! Just gotta wait for all this to blow over. Have a pint."

(Photo: SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 12: Actors Simon Pegg and Nick Frost arrive at the Australian Premiere of new UK Comedy "Hot Fuzz" at the Greater Union Cinema on March 12, 2007 in Sydney, Australia. - Paul McConnell / Getty Images)

Aside from his live-action film work, Frost is also known for his television work and voiceover roles. His TV resume includes Why Women Kill, The Nevers, Sick Note, Into the Badlands and Spaced. In the animated world, he's voiced characters for Ice Age: Continental Drift, The Boxtrolls, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans, Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob and Asterix: The Mansions of the Gods.

He is set to bring the Dreamworks character Gobber the Belch to life in the upcoming live-action How to Train Your Dragon remake. It's unclear if this knee surgery will change his involvement in the project.