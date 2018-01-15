Sharon Stone Laughs off Sexual Harassment Question: ‘I’ve Seen It All’

Not many people would laugh off sexual misconduct, but then again, not many people are Sharon Stone. The award-winning actress cracked up laughing when asked if she had been a victim of sexual misconduct, saying she had “seen it all” during her time in Hollywood.

The 59-year-old sat down for an interview with CBS on Sunday to promote her new HBO miniseries, Mosaic.

“I don’t know how to ask this in a delicate way, but were you ever in a position like that, that you felt that you were uncomfortable?” Lee Cowan asked Stone.

That question caused Stone to erupt in laughter, while a nervous Cowan tentatively asked, ”You’re laughing, but I don’t know if that’s a nervous laugh, or an Are-you-kidding-me-of-course-I-was laugh?”

Stone gathered herself. “Oh, I’ve been in this business for 40 years, Lee. Can you imagine the business I stepped into 40 years ago? Looking like I look, from Nowhere, Pennsylvania? I didn’t come here with any protection. I’ve seen it all,” Stone responded.

The question comes as more women in Hollywood are detailing their experiences with sexual misconduct, using the #MeToo movement and hashtag, calling out the likes of alleged abusers like Harvey Weinstein, James Franco and Kevin Spacey.

Stone appeared in The Disaster Artist, for which Franco took home the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy. Stone did not mention Franco and the recent sexual misconduct allegations against him during the interview.

Stone also opened up about her 2001 brain hemorrhage that almost claimed her life.

“There was about a five percent chance of me living,” Stone said.

“Did you have to sort of start over and relearn all of this?” Cowan asked.

“Yes, everything, everything. My whole life was wiped out,” she said. “Others aren’t that interested in a broken person.”

“So you just felt alone in a lot of ways?” he asked.

“I was alone,” Stone said.

And Stone said that when she did get work, things still felt off.

“I’m sure I seemed peculiar coming through this all these years, and I didn’t want to tell everybody what was happening because, you know, this is not a forgiving environment,” she explained.

Stone now balances her career with raising three sons as a single mother.

“I just was not the girl who was ever told that a man would define me. It was, that if I wanted to have a man in my life, it would be for partnership,” she said. “It wouldn’t be an arrangement; it would be an actual relationship. And since those are pretty hard to come by.”