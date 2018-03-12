Sharon Stone Celebrates 60 Years With Skin-Baring Photo

Sharon Stone doesn’t look a day over 40 while she celebrates her 60th birthday.

The Basic Instinct actress doesn’t officially turn the big 6-0 until Saturday, but she’s been documenting her birthday week on Instagram for the past few days. In one stunning post, Stone shared a strappy lingerie, leggings and heels photo on her bed.

The photo was part of a photo shoot she did for a New York Times profile, where she admits something most other A-listers wouldn’t dare — that she cuts her own hair.

“The first time was when I was with a French hairdresser years and years ago, and I had long hair. He said pull all your hair up and then just cut off the ends and you’ll have all the layers you want,” she told the Times. “Every once in a while, when I get a haircut from someone else, hairdressers will complain, ‘Who did this haircut?’ But the truth is no one ever likes someone else’s cut.”

If you’re like the rest of the world and wondering how Stone keeps in such phenomenal shape, she says the key lies in Pilates and circuit training.

“I do Pilates — I have a machine in my house. Or I go to a gym and circuit train depending on what mood I’m in,” she said. “Or I might put on music and dance my brains out. I’m not the person who will get on a treadmill and stare at a wall.”

Stone also says she stays away from processed food, caffeine, sugar and alcohol. “But I eat meat and dark chocolate. I sugar my tea if I feel like it. I have celiac disease, so I don’t eat gluten,” she said. “Otherwise, I just eat like a person — whatever I’m hungry for.”

It’s possible that the award-winning actress might be celebrating her birthday with a little extra vigor this year, after opening up in the past few months about a devastating 2001 stroke that nearly claimed her life.

At the age of 43, she says, she found herself having to relearn how to walk, speak, and write, she told Radio Times.

“In 2001, I had a stroke and a nine-day brain hemorrhage that changed my life forever. I had a 5% chance of surviving. When I came home after the stroke, I could barely walk. My hip was unstable. I couldn’t see out of my left eye and I couldn’t hear out of my left ear,” Stone said.

Being discharged from the hospital and returning home was only the beginning of Stone’s struggle, the actress having to relearn many tasks that she had previously taken for granted, and she says that she has TV to thank.

“I couldn’t write my name for almost three years,” she said. “I couldn’t get my arm to listen to my mind, so I had to learn to read and write again. I had to learn to speak again. It took years for the feeling to come back to my left leg, but it finally came back.”

“I didn’t know how to do my lines, but now I’m really together,” she said, stating that watching TV helped her learn lines again and strengthened her memory.

In January, she told CBS’ Lee Cowan that it took years for her life to feel whole again.

“There was about a 5% chance of me living… My whole life was wiped out. Others aren’t that interested in a broken person,” she said.

Stone added that when she did get back to work, things still felt off.

“I’m sure I seemed peculiar coming through this all these years, and I didn’t want to tell everybody what was happening because, you know, this is not a forgiving environment,” she explained.