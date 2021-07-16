Sharon Osbourne Spotted for First Time Since 'The Talk' Names Jerry O'Connell as Her Replacement

✖

Sharon Osbourne was seen in Los Angeles on Thursday sporting a make-free look while running errands on Wednesday following the announcement that Jerry O'Connell would be taking over her former position on The Talk. Page Six has the photos, and the former host looks a bit down in the dumps in the photos. Also on Wednesday, audio leaked of Elaine Welteroth reportedly telling Osbourne that she knew she was "not racist."

"I know you’re upset. It was terrible," Welteroth is reportedly heard saying in the audio. "I just hope you know when that once this blows over that you know that Sheryl [Underwood] is your friend. She really is your friend," Welteroth could allegedly be heard saying in the audio. "She doesn’t think you’re racist. I don’t think you’re racist. No one who knows you would ever say that or think that." Osbourne is also heard saying that CBS had "set me up," saying, "They don’t care that I will now have to go around and [have] people think I’m racist. They don’t give a s---. They just want ratings. That’s all."

O'Connell announced on Wednesday's episode of The Talk that he would be joining as the show's first full-time male host. "It’s fun, and it works, and we’re going to have a lot of fun. It’s real exciting," he said. "First of all, I want to say, you ladies have been so welcoming to me. I mean, I came here as a guest months ago, and just from the moment I walked in, you’re just gracious, you’re kind, you’re fun, and it worked. And here we are. We’re going to have a lot of fun, we really are." O'Connell had frequently served as a guest host over the past few months, and with his new appointment, he will join a team of co-hosts that includes Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba, Amanda Kloots, Eve, and Welteroth.

"We are beyond thrilled Jerry O’Connell is our new host," executive producers Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews said in a statement. "We loved his infectious enthusiasm, humor, openness and insights as a guest co-host and look forward to him now bringing those dynamic qualities to the show every day. As an accomplished actor, devoted husband and father, Jerry will bring a unique and entertaining perspective to the conversation."