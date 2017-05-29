Sharon Osbourne Unveils Details About Ozzy’s Cheating Scandal

X Factor judge Sharon Osbourne is embarrassed by the fact that her rocker husband Ozzy cheated on her with hair stylist Michelle Pugh. However, after 34 years of marriage, Sharon and Ozzy’s relationship now looks stronger than ever.

Black Sabbath lead singer Ozzy Osbourne was outed this past year for cheating on Sharon with hair stylist Michelle Pugh.

“I felt like a fool,” Sharon said while talking to Hello magazine. “It was as though everyone else had known and everybody was laughing at me.”

Despite her initial embarrassment, Sharon found the strength to forgive her husband. She says that there is “too much love” between them to ditch their marriage.

“Ozzy and I are interwoven,” she said.

Not only do they have a special place in their hearts for one another, but Sharon would not want to lose everything that she and Ozzy have worked over the course of their careers.

“Our lives are too intertwined, there’s too much love to walk away,” she said during an interview with The Telegraph. “We’ve got our own little empire and done amazingly well together…he owes me and I owe him.”

In May of 2016, the celebrity couple briefly separated after the news of Ozzy’s infidelity surfaced. To get their marriage back on track, Sharon and Ozzy recently renewed their vows at a ceremony which took place at The Wynn hotel earlier this month, according to Daily Mail. It was actually Ozzy’s idea to hold the ceremony.

“This is a new beginning. I think everyone should reaffirm their marriage,” he said. “I walked out of the ceremony feeling completely refreshed. I know my wife loves me and she knows how much I love her. I’m excited for whatever our future holds.”

Part of the reason why Sharon did not divorce Ozzy was that he is said to be battling a sex addiction and she was determined to help her husband through his issues.

“If somebody’s got a problem, you help them through it,” she said.

Earlier this month, while on The Talk, Sharon also admitted that she had to fall back in love with Ozzy after the cheating scandal surfaced.

“Thirty-five years with someone is a hell of a long time,” she said. “And I think I fell out of love with my husband and then fell back again. I forgive. It’s going to take a long time to trust, but we’ve been together 36 years, 34 of marriage. I just can’t think of my life without him.”

