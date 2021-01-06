Sharon Osbourne and Carrie Ann Inaba Open up About COVID-19 Diagnoses on 'The Talk'

✖

Sharon Osbourne and Dancing with the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba recently opened up about their COVID-19 diagnoses on The Talk, and shared how it impacted each of them. On Monday, the co-hosts appeared virtually on the daytime talk show to share their experiences. Both Osbourne and Inaba tested positive for coronavirus in December.

"I'm feeling really fine now, except that I'm still very tired," 68-year-old Osbourne shared. "I nod off at, you know, ridiculous times of the day. I went through all the symptoms — headache, eye ache, body ache, dizziness, sickness — you know all of it. But there's people who are much worse than I got it. They have it much worse, and I just think I came out very lucky." Inaba, who is 53, then said that she's "grateful" Osbourne is getting well again, and then shared a little about what symptoms she's been dealing with. "By the way, I still can’t smell very much or taste very much," she said.

Inaba then addressed one of the newest The Talk co-hosts, Amanda Kloots, saying, "I was thinking a lot about you Amanda, actually, throughout this time. You guys reached out and I appreciate that you reached out. It made me feel safer." Kloots' husband, actor Nick Cordero, died in July after contracting coronavirus. "The worst part I think about going through COVID was the fear factor, and just trying to manage the fear." Inaba went on to say, "staying focused on positivity and thank you all for reaching out. Receiving the love that people were sending, it really made a difference in battling the fear."

Inaba first shared the news of her diagnosis in December, posting a video on Instagram, wherein she explained what she was experiencing at the time. "I just wanted to come and let you know that I just tested positive for COVID-19," she said. "I'm home, I'm following the guidelines. ... I have a fever, bad cough and lots of aches and pains and I just wanted to remind you all to stay vigilant because I am following all the protocols and have so many strict protocols in place and even then I caught it."

"So just a friendly reminder to stay vigilant and take care of yourself," Inaba continued. "Wear a mask, please, and wash your hands a lot. Just be extra, extra careful, because you don't want this. I'm taking good care of myself, so you don't worry about me. Take care and be safe."