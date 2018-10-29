Sharon Osbourne Speaks out on President Trump’s Idea to Arm Synagogues

Following Saturday’s deadly mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue that left 11 dead and six others injured, The Talk co-host, Sharon Osbourne reluctantly agreed with Donald Trump, who stated the place of worship would have benefited from armed guards.

TMZ cameras caught up with Osbourne who was seen leaving Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills with her husband, Ozzy, and responded to the outlet’s correspondent who asked for her opinion on having armed guards in synagogues.

“I don’t think it’s a solution, but I do think unfortunately, that you’d need to have armed guards at all the synagogues now,” she said.

The correspondent went on to ask if Osbourne appreciated the president tweeting about the World Series instead of efforts that could be taken to protect citizens following the attack, but her expression said it all.

“You know what I think about that,” she replied getting into her car.

Osbourne was not the only celebrity who reacted to the tragedy at Tree of Life Synagogue with their thoughts on the subject matter. Shortly after news broke about the mass shooting, dozens of stars took to Twitter to mourn the loss of the victims and condemn gun violence, including Ellen DeGeneres, Mandy Moore and Ben Stiller, who was not a fan of the suggestion.

“No one should have to go through airport security to go to pray in a synagogue or church or a mosque. This is not the fault of the synagogue,” Stiller wrote, adding the hashtag, #GunControl.

This Is Us actress Mandy Moore echoed his sentiments by retweeting a news report from the Associated Press on the shooting, urging Americans to vote on Nov. 6.

“My heart goes out to all those affected by gun violence today and every day. Feeling helpless and frustrated by this news too? VOTE Nov 6th. VOTE. Use your voice. #GunSenseCandidates,” Moore wrote.

The shooting happened just before 10 a.m. ET Saturday morning, while Shabbat services were in effect. Officials said 11 people were killed and six others were wounded by the suspect, who was identified as Robert Bowers. According to law enforcement, Bowers reportedly shouted “All Jews must die” before opening fire.

Trump announced flags will be flown half-staff at the White House and across all public grounds through Oct. 31 to show “solemn respect for the victims of the terrible act of violence perpetrated at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.”

The FBI is currently investigating Bowers after the U.S. Department of Justice said the case will be treated as a hate crime. Prior to the attack, the suspect reportedly posted anti-Semetic messages on social media.

The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania said Bowers will face 29 charges related to the crime, including 11 counts of use of a firearm to commit murder during and in relation to a crime of violence; along with 11 counts of obstruction of exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death, as reported by the Associated Press.

