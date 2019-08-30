‘Shark Tank’ Star Kevin O’Leary’s Statements of Fatal Boat Crash Raises More Questions

Following the fatal boat crash that he and his wife were involved in, Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary‘s statements about the events of the night have raised more questions. The tragic incident occurred on Saturday night near the O’Leary’s Ontario-area home. The couple and a third passenger were traveling in their boat, with Linda driving, when they collided with another vessel. Two individuals on the other boat — 48-year-old Suzana Brito of Ontario, and 64-year-old Gary Poltash of Florida — were injured in the accident. Poltash is said to have died immediately from his injuries, but Brito was hospitalized and passed away days later.

In an previous statement to Us Weekly, O’Leary said, “Late Saturday night I was a passenger in a boat that had a tragic collision with another craft that had no navigation lights on and then fled the scene of the accident.”

“I am fully cooperating with authorities,” he added. “Out of respect for the families who have lost loved ones and to fully support the ongoing investigation, I feel it is inappropriate to make further comments at this time. My thoughts are with all the families affected.”

Former ‘Dragons’ Den’ star Kevin O’Leary confirms he was a passenger in a boat involved in a fatal collision on an Ontario lake, and says the other watercraft ‘had no navigation lights on and then fled the scene.’ He offers his ‘heartfelt prayers and condolences.’ Full statement: pic.twitter.com/nUMAvT6fLn — CBC News Alerts (@CBCAlerts) August 28, 2019

Now, it seems as if the business mogul’s account of the accident is being debated — per Page Six — as he claims that the other vessel fled the scene of the accident, but West Parry Sound Ontario Provincial Police spokesman Joe Scali said, “Both vessels had left the scene and when they reached the location, both vessels were in touch with ambulance for emergency services.”

In a statement confirming the accident, the Ontario Provincial Police shared available details and explained that an investigation into the collision is currently ongoing.

“We can confirm that a collision occurred on Saturday evening at approximately 11:30 p.m. involving two boats on Lake Joseph,” a spokesperson for the department said. “No charges have been made in this matter. The investigation is ongoing with our criminal investigations branch. It resulted in two fatalities. One died at the scene and the other died yesterday after succumbing on Tuesday night to her injuries, which were critical.”

Additionally, O’Leary claimed the other vessel had their lights off at the time of the accident, which the owner of the boat refuted. Police gave Linda a sobriety test at the scene when they arrived, and she passed.

