‘Shark Tank’ Star Barbara Corcoran Doubles Down on John Legend Sexiest Man Alive Criticism

Shark Tank judge Barbara Corcoran is not backing down when it comes to John Legend‘s new status as the “Sexiest Man Alive.” PEOPLE Magazine crowned Legend with this title last week, but as always, it came with some controversy. Corcoran has now argued against Legend a few times, and fans are split.

Corcoran lashed out against Legend’s “Sexiest Man Alive” title on Instagram this week in one of hte strangest places: a Snoop Dogg meme. Snoop Dogg himself posted a Photoshopped version of PEOPLE‘s November issue cover, where his own face had been hastily added to Legend’s body. Snoop Dogg even had a joint dangling from his lips in the picture.

“How a crip took your chick,” read the tag line to the fictional magazine story.

The post was meant as a joke, but a few people took it seriously — including Corcoran. The Shark Tank investor left a flirty comment saying she approved of the title, in the process throwing more shade at Legend.

“Now this is something I can agree with,” she wrote.

“Barbara are you ever gonna stop talking about this?” responded Legend’s wife, Chrissy Teigen.

Corcoran’s comment has since been deleted, though her opposition to Legend’s “Sexiest Man Alive” status stands. She first spoke out against it on Twitter, where she wrote: “You’ve got to be kidding! No doubt John Legend is a phenomenal musician, but I’ll tell you what makes a guy sexy- a fabulously chiseled face, eyes that communicate ‘I want you NOW!’ and a body that you can’t stop looking at.”

Thankfully, Corcoran and Teigen kept it more cordial in their comments before they were deleted.

“No doubt you’ve got a hunk of a man Chrissy!” Corcoran responded to the model. “But what can I say, at my age the best I can do is dream about sexy!”

“Girl you got power, success and beauty!! U sexy!!!!! All jokes!!” Teigen responded.

Legend himself told PEOPLE that he had expected people to question his title in their yearly contest. He admitted that the whole thing came with “a lot of pressure.”

“Everyone’s going to be picking me apart to see if I’m sexy enough to hold this title. I’m [also] following Idris Elba, which is not fair and is not nice to me!” he joked.

As for Snoop Dogg, he may stand a chance next year if the responses to his Photoshopped post were any indication. More than a few respondents said that they thought it was real at first, including rapper Ray J.

“Look at God workin,” he wrote. “Wait I thought it was real lol.”

“My Dogg,” added MC Hammer with a fist-bump emoji.

If his friends and fans get their say, maybe Snoop Dogg can take the pressure off of Legend in next year’s “Sexiest Man Alive” issue.