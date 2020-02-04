Shannen Doherty Posts Heartbreaking ‘Charlie Brown’ Photo After Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis

Shannen Doherty is reflecting on life and death after revealing her stage 4 cancer diagnosis. Shortly after announcing on Good Morning America that she was again battling the disease just three years after going into remission, the 90210 alum took to Instagram with a heartbreaking Charlie Brown comic.

“We only live once, Snoopy,” Charlie Brown, sitting on a dock, says in the piece.

“Wrong!” Snoopy counters. “We only die once. We live every day!”

Shared with her 1.5 million followers, the comments section of the post is being flooded with positive messages for the actress, who has had notable roles in Charmed and Beverly Hills, 90210.

“Sending you such love and prayers!!!” wrote one.

“Shannen I just love you so much. Keep fighting and God bless,” added another.

“Just watched your GMA interview and my heart broke,” commented a third. “Sending you lots of strength and healing vibes during this tough time.”

Open with her years-long battle, Doherty was first diagnosed with cancer in 2015 before going into remission in 2017. On Tuesday, she revealed that she was again battling the disease, saying that it has been “a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways.”

“I definitely have days where I say, ‘Why me?’” she told Amy Robach. “And then I go, well, ‘Why not me? Who else? Who else besides me deserves this?’ None of us do.”

Although Doherty didn’t go into details regarding her diagnosis, she admitted that she initially chose to keep it a secret following the March 2019 death of Luke Perry.

“It’s so weird for me to be diagnosed and then somebody who was, you know, seemingly healthy to go first,” she said. “It was really, like, shocking.”

Doherty added that she chose to continue work on BH90210 to both honor Perry and prove that she could continue to work despite her diagnosis.

“The least I could do to honor him was to do that show,” she said. “One of the reasons, along with Luke – that I did 90210 and didn’t really tell anybody because I thought, people can look at that other people with stage four can work too. Like, you know, our life doesn’t end the minute we get that diagnosis. We still have some living to do.”

News of Doherty’s cancer diagnosis is being met by heartbreak from fans, many of whom are taking to social media to offer her supportive messages.