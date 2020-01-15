‘Shameless’ Star Emmy Rossum Reveals Inspiring Note With Baffling Coca-Cola Fact

Leave it to former Shameless star Emmy Rossum to spread some positivity on social media. On Tuesday, Jan. 14, the actor posted a photo featuring an inspirational quote about Coca-Cola. And while that sounds a bit random, her post may just be the boost you need to make it through the rest of your day.

Rossum gave out some “positive reinforcement” so that anyone reading her post could go through their day on a good note. She posted an anecdote about Coca-Cola which detailed that the well-known company only sold 25 bottles during its first year in business. Her message was meant to highlight that it’s always important to keep on trying, even if you don’t succeed at first.

Many of Rossum’s fans loved the message, but none more so than Coca-Cola itself, which replied to the tweet.

In case you need some positive reinforcement to get through your Tuesday…. pic.twitter.com/ItmCqDS2yq — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) January 14, 2020

“Some Tuesday Motivation right there!” the brand replied to Rossum’s post.

Rossum, in turn, responded with a crown emoji.

The actor’s positive post comes a day after it was reported that Shameless, which she starred on for nine seasons, was ending with Season 11. On Monday, Jan. 13 at the Winter TCA press tour, Showtime announced the news.

“The characters of Shameless have brought Showtime viewers more laughs and tears and pure enjoyment than any program in our history,” Showtime’s president of entertainment, Gary Levine, said about the ending of the show, per TV Line. “While we are sad to bid the Gallaghers farewell, we couldn’t be more confident in the ability of showrunner John Wells, his writing team and this great cast to bring our series to its appropriately Shameless conclusion.”

Wells also spoke out about the decision to end the series whilst at the Winter TCA press tour.

“I’m unbelievably thankful for all of the years of support from Gary Levine and everyone at Showtime that’s allowed us to make Shameless,” Wells said. “It’s been a fantastic experience and all of us in the cast and crew have had a wonderful time following the lives of the Gallagher family and friends. It’s been a pleasure!”

Rossum, who left the show after Season 9 in order to pursue other work opportunities, also addressed the news about the show with a sweet statement about Shameless‘ long run.

“Just learned about SHAMELESS on Twitter!” she wrote. “Eleven seasons is ten more than most shows get! Bravo to an incredible run for a wonderful cast and crew.”

