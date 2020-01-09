‘Shameless’ Star Emmy Rossum’s Major Body and Hair Transformation Has Some Fans so Confused

Emmy Rossum left fans confused after she ditched her signature brunette locks for blonde in an epic hair and body transformation. After the Shameless star took to Twitter with a Polaroid photo on Tuesday, fan couldn’t help but question the new look, with some wondering if it was just “a Hollywood thing” or even someone else entirely.

“?? Must be a Hollywood thing,” replied one fan.

“Who’s that?!” asked another.

“Explain,” wrote one.

“Huh?” questioned a fourth.

As one Twitter user pointed out, Rossum did not go under the knife or actually die her hair, as the brand new look is all in the name of an upcoming role. Back in September, it had been announced that the actress would starring as L.A. icon and billboard diva Angelyne for the limited series Angelyne. Rossum’s Tuesday post was identical to an image of Angelyne posing in front of her own billboard back in 1987.

Set to air on NBCUniversal’s new streaming service, Peacock, which is slated to launch in April of this year, the series is based on an exhaustive investigative article by The Hollywood Reporter‘s Gary Baum, who discovered Angelyne’s true identity of Renee Goldberg, the daughter of Holocaust survivors who was born in Poland and moved with her father to Panorama City following her mother’s death in 1965.

The series was announced back in 2017, with Rossum set to executive produce.

“I have always been fascinated by the enigma that is Angelyne,” she said at the time. “At a young age, I can vividly remember staring up at her on a billboard above me and wondering, ‘Who is that woman?’ Gary Baum’s investigative journalism has finally unearthed the true, complex identity of the infamous woman who has fascinated Los Angeles for over 30 years. From the moment I read Gary’s recent piece, I knew I had to tell this story. It’s a poignant and bizarre tale about the hunger for fame, the sexualization of women and the erasing of past traumas.”

Along with Rossum, the series is executive produced by her husband, Sam Esmail, Chad Hamilton, The Hollywood Reporter, Allison Miller and Lucy Tcherniak.

Angelyne does not yet have a premiere date. Peacock will also boast a number of other scripted series, including reboots of Punky Brewster and Saved by the Bell, Brave New World, and Rutherford Falls.