‘Shameless’ Fans Have Rush of Comments for Emmy Rossum After She Reveals She Missed the Premiere

Shameless held a premiere party for its ninth season over the weekend, with the show’s cast and crew coming out to celebrate the latest season of the Showtime hit.

Unfortunately, series star Emmy Rossum had to miss the event for a sad reason.

“I was so sad to miss the premiere party tonight for Shameless,” Rossum tweeted Sunday. “Sadly, I had to attend a funeral in New York. All my love to my cast. It’s gonna be a great season.”

Naturally, Rossum’s fans were plenty understanding of her missing the party.

“no need to apologize… a funeral is more important than a premiere party,” one person wrote in response. “i’m sorry for your loss. sending hugs and love your way.”

“sorry for your loss, darling Emmy,” added another. “may love comfort your heart.”

“i’m so sorry to hear that,” shared a third. “sending you love.”

Other fans simply begged Rossum not to leave the show.

“Pleaseeeeeee, from one Chicago Southsider to another; Fiona, Gallagher’s don’t quit; and neither should you!!” one tweeted. “Emmy, you ARE Shameless….do 2 or 3 more seasons….I’ll double what John Wells is paying you!!”

“I’m still gutted your leaving,” another fan tweeted.

Another offered, “I’m going to really miss Fiona in Shameless, wish u could stay forever.”

Rossum recently revealed that she would be leaving the series after its ninth season. The actress has starred as Fiona Gallagher since the show’s pilot in 2011.

“Until Shameless came into my life 8 years ago, I led that kind of transient wonderful life of an actor. And I never realized how much I actually craved the kind of continuity that this show has given me,” Rossum wrote on Facebook earlier this month. “See, in real life, unlike Fiona, I’m an only child. I never had a big family. Being ensconced in that messy Gallagher family love is something I’d always dreamed of.”

“I know you will continue on without me, for now. There is much more Gallagher story to be told. I will always be rooting for my family. Try not to think of me as gone, just think of me as moving down the block.”

