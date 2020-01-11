‘Shameless’ Star Emmy Rossum Reveals Total Body Transformation Photo With Big, Blonde Hair

Emmy Rossum appeared transformed in her latest photo on social media. The Shameless star has gone blonde for her new role in Angelyne, a series slated for release on the upcoming streaming service Peacock. Fans were very receptive to Rossum’s new appearance.

Rossum shared her blonde look on both Instagram and Twitter, in a photo of a vintage-looking Polaroid photo. It showed the actress with big, glam-style hair that was a sunlit bleach-blonde, cut into bangs and then puffed up luxuriously behind her.

Rossum matched this hairstyle with bright red lipstick and heavy eye makeup. She wore a low-cut top that was red and sequinned, with studded leather straps criss-crossing just below her throat.

The picture seemed to have been taken on set, and it was clasped between Rossum’s fingers. In the background, other Polaroids were just barely visible, seeming to show more angles on her big blonde hair.

The shift in appearance is most likely in preparation for Rossum’s upcoming new role in Angelyne. She will star as the title character in the series, while also serving as an executive producer. She is joined in that role by Sam Esmail, creator of Mr. Robot and Rossum’s husband in real life.

Angelyne will be a limited series on NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show is about a real-life diva named Angelyne, who is a self-made pop culture icon best known within L.A. itself. There, she has appeared on billboards for years, making herself famous simply by appearing to already be famous.

After looming over highways for decades, appearing in movies and TV shows and even becoming a serious contender for Governor of California, Angelyne’s true identity was revealed in the summer of 2017, in an exhaustive investigative article by The Hollywood Reporter.

It turns out that Angelyne is really 67-year-old Renee Goldberg. She was born in Poland to Jewish parents who had both been interred in concentration camps and survived, then escaped to the U.S. She was raised in L.A., and soon after high school, she reinvented herself as Angelyne.

The new show will take this story to the screen with a more narrative exploration of Angelyne’s incredible life. The series was first announced in 2017, and Rossum said it was an exciting new direction for her.

“I have always been fascinated by the enigma that is Angelyne,” she said. “At a young age, I can vividly remember staring up at her on a billboard above me and wondering, ‘Who is that woman?’ Gary Baum’s investigative journalism has finally unearthed the true, complex identity of the infamous woman who has fascinated Los Angeles for over 30 years. From the moment I read Gary’s recent piece, I knew I had to tell this story. It’s a poignant and bizarre tale about the hunger for fame, the sexualization of women and the erasing of past traumas.”

Rossum was already a star at the time, but now with the continued growth of Shameless, she is sure to bring a lot of attention to Angelyne whenever it airs. So far, no premiere date is in place, but Peacock is set to launch in April of 2020.