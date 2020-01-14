‘Shameless’ Star Emmy Rossum Sends Oscars Tweet That Has Fans Speaking Out

Emmy Rossum is speaking out on behalf of female directors after the 2020 Oscar nominations snubbed a number of critically acclaimed women in the Best Director category. The Shameless actress took to Twitter Monday after the nominations were released to the disappointment of many hoping for more diversity five years after #OscarsSoWhite was coined, showing her support for directors like Alma Harel (Honey Boy) who were left out of the award running altogether.

WOMEN made A+ movies this year. That’s all. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) January 13, 2020

And my best director of the year ALMA HAREL (Honey Boy) is missing from this image. @Almaharel https://t.co/seK68LWvIx — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) January 13, 2020

Rossum then moved on to address some of the snubs for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress that have had movie lovers up in arms, including Jennifer Lopez’s performance in Hustlers and Lupita Nyong’o in Us.

Voters are uncomfortable with women displaying confidence in their sexual selves. This is shame based and bullshit. It takes guts and smarts and backbone and TALENT to deliver the performance that Lopez did. That is all. https://t.co/EPbXBibggl — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) January 13, 2020

Lupita deserved to be recognized for US. The movement and THE VOICE TEXTURE ALONE give her the nomination in my mind. She is such a specific actress, no choice is general, nothing is an accident, each moment is crafted and yet still supple and with breath. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) January 13, 2020

BUT horror (and comedy) are never considered as equal to drama. That has also gotta change. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) January 13, 2020

Rossum’s followers were quick to chime in with their own disappointments and opinions on the nominations, with one calling the lack of recognition for talented women directors “shameful” and another calling Honey Boy‘s lack of nominations specifically “so sad.”

and none of them recognized yet again. it’s shameful — Ed 🇲🇽 (@edwardmontal) January 13, 2020

Damn it. Honey boy is on my top 10, in love with that film. So sad it’s been drowned out — jorrell (@buddhistwisdom7) January 13, 2020

