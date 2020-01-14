Celebrity

‘Shameless’ Star Emmy Rossum Sends Oscars Tweet That Has Fans Speaking Out

Emmy Rossum is speaking out on behalf of female directors after the 2020 Oscar nominations snubbed a number of critically acclaimed women in the Best Director category. The Shameless actress took to Twitter Monday after the nominations were released to the disappointment of many hoping for more diversity five years after #OscarsSoWhite was coined, showing her support for directors like Alma Harel (Honey Boy) who were left out of the award running altogether.

Rossum then moved on to address some of the snubs for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress that have had movie lovers up in arms, including Jennifer Lopez’s performance in Hustlers and Lupita Nyong’o in Us.

Rossum’s followers were quick to chime in with their own disappointments and opinions on the nominations, with one calling the lack of recognition for talented women directors “shameful” and another calling Honey Boy‘s lack of nominations specifically “so sad.”

