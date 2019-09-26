See Shakira’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Announcement Photo That Has Twitter Losing Its Mind

Twitter was thrown into a frenzy Thursday afternoon after it was confirmed that Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will perform the Super Bowl LIV halftime show on Feb. 2. Announcing her performance, Shakira shared a cropped image of her Halftime Show counterpart bearing a Pepsi-logo’d belt and ring, teasing, “Get ready. 2.20.20.

The image drew plenty of buzz, with hundreds of comments rolling in within the span of just a few minutes.

“YOU FOLLOWED JLO WHAT A DAY….CAN YOU HEAR ME SCREAMING?” one fan wrote. “I GUESS YOU AND [Jennifer Lopez] WILL PERFORM TOGETHER at the [Super Bowl] I GOT MY HEART ATTACK is it a dream????”

“J-Lo and Shakira together! Two legends!” one commented.

“JLo and Shakira at the Super Bowl? Yesss,” another praised the upcoming performance.

This is going to be the most massive performance in Super Bowl 🏟 ever….. bigger then the rest omg 😯 my wig has flown somewhere 😩😩😩😩😘😘 pic.twitter.com/zrwljUr8sY — Terri_⭐😉 (@New_Yo_Riquen) September 26, 2019

“Is this April fools?” one fan asked in disbelief. “[Oh my God]. I can’t Queen. I’m ready for you to slay!”

Lopez shared a similar image of the singer, with Shakira donning an armband with the Pepsi logo, confirming the soft drink company’s ongoing sponsorship deal with the NFL. She gave the image the same caption.

Just minutes after the duo teased that they would be joining forces for the upcoming show, the NFL confirmed the news, sharing a full-sized photo of the singers donned in gold and black outfits as they stand side-by-side, the official logo for the halftime performance in front of them.

The Thursday announcement came after weeks of speculation that Lopez would be taking the stage, though the singer largely remained coy about the rumors, stating that “it would be awesome.”

The duo’s February performance will follow on the heels of recent Halftime Show performers Maroon 5, Justin Timberlake, Beyonce, Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, and Lady Gaga.

Although a former hotspot for Super Bowls, Super Bowl LIV will be the first held in South Florida since Super Bowl XLIV in 2010. It is the 11th Super Bowl in the region and sixth in Miami Gardens. The championship game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 and will air on Fox.