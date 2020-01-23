Shakira Counts Down to Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show With New Rehearsal Photo

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez will be headlining this year’s Super Bowl halftime show in just over one week, and the two stars are hard at work perfecting the 12-14-minute performance. On Thursday, Jan. 23, Shakira gave fans a look into rehearsal, posting a black and white photo of herself jumping into the air in the middle of the floor as a group of dancers looked on.

“10 days / días…,” she wrote with the hashtags, “rehearsals,” SB LIV” and “Pepsi Halftime.”

Shakira and Lopez will take the stage at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Feb. 2, which also happens to be Shakira’s 43rd birthday.

“It’s gonna be on my birthday!” she told Zane Lowe on his Apple Music radio show. “I’ve always wanted to perform at the Super Bowl. I think it’s the holy grail of the entertainment industry.”

“It’s a sports event but it has a huge relevance for us artists and I think it’s gonna be fantastic and I’m gonna be celebrating my birthday with 100 million people,” the Colombian singer continued. “Just a small party, it’s surreal, actually.”

Shakira added that she was excited to learn that she would be sharing the stage with Lopez because of what both of their careers represent.

“I feel that’s gonna be great because she also represents a really important part of the Latino community who lives in the U.S. — who’s being born and raised in the U.S. — and in a way, I feel that I’m representing another part of the Latin world, which is all those people around the globe who barely speak English and a huge portion of the demographic that also arrived in the U.S. with the American dream,” the Grammy winner explained. “I think this is gonna be an event to celebrate Latin culture and the importance of women also in the industry.”

Speaking to CBS News, Shakira shared the message she hopes to deliver with her Super Bowl slot.

“I think the message is gonna be ‘Listen, I’m a woman. I’m a Latina. It wasn’t easy for me to get to where I am,” she said. “And being at the Super Bowl is the proof that everything is possible. That the dreams of a little girl from Barranquilla, Colombia, they were made of something of what dreams are made of and I’m gonna be there, giving it all.’”

While Shakira and Lopez haven’t revealed many details about their upcoming performance, Lopez did tell Jimmy Fallon during a recent visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that the pair will have some “great guests.”

“We’re probably gonna split that between us and then have some great guests, hopefully, and things like that,” she shared, later adding that she and Shakira are “gonna bring that flavor. It’s gonna be good.”

